Business executives invited to participate in the 2023 Teach-A-Thon challenge

The present school teacher shortage has been well documented and Miami-Dade County is no exception.

A local program aims to help by turning to business professionals and teaching them how they can become a resource and support the local Key Biscayne and MIami teaching community while learning about the actual job teachers have and their importance in local schools.

The Education Fund have a five-month education campaign where business professionals are participating in the Teach-A-Thon challenge, where they literally put themselves in teachers' shoes in order to understand first-hand what makes a favorable recruitment, and how to provide better teaching environments so instructors are more inclined to continue working–both factors considered crucial for student success.

Besides participating in the challenge, The Education Fund is encouraging the entire community to participate in the “Have a Heart” campaign with the goal being to raise tens of thousands of dollars during February–the month of love. The funds, to which you can contribute by clicking here, will all go towards supporting the supplies and equipment teachers need for classroom instruction.

The campaign ends on February 28th, 2023.

As The Education Fund commonly says, teachers are some of the only professionals who are asked to fund their own work. With the Teach-A-Thon, the Fund looks to lighten that load for them.

Wells Fargo, a partner in the program, will again be participating this year.

“At least once a year, I get to bring financial health guidance to a local classroom as I step into the role of a ‘teacher’ via The Education Fund’s Teach-A-Thon,” said Wells Fargo South Florida Branch Banking Region Director Hector J. Ponte.

Having served on the Board of Directors of The Education Fund for over 20 years, he says he has “seen firsthand their efforts to support our local teachers as they face the many challenges that come with their profession. And as the son, spouse and father of current and former public school educators, I am incredibly proud to advocate for this organization along with the support of my employer, Wells Fargo.”

Over 180 volunteers, or “Public School Champions'' have reached out to their friends and colleagues to participate in the challenge. Professionals are teaching subjects like science, history, math, finances, and language arts from pre-K to high school in Miami-Dade County.

The Education Fund will host a celebration of the 2022-23 Teach-A-Thon at the Taste of Education, an annual event on Tuesday, February 28 at Hialeah Park that will feature gourmet creations of Miami-Dade County Public Schools students. Tickets start at $125 and all proceeds will go towards The Education Fund. There are also sponsorship opportunities available for the event.

To buy tickets for the Taste of Education, click here.

To donate to the Teach-A-Thon, click here.