Cafe Bustelo and Pilon giving $1.25 million to FIU for scholarships and help build CasaCuba

Cafe Bustelo and Pilon announced a $1.25 million gift to Florida International University to benefit student scholarships, the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, and to help fund the construction of FIU CasaCuba.

The gift is to show gratitude for the relationship the two venues have had with students, professors and faculty staff members enjoying Cuban-inspired finely-ground dark roast coffee daily for years.

The Café Bustelo location in the Graham Center is Café Bustelo’s largest retail store in the United States.

The gift marks a deepening of the relationship between FIU and the brands.

“Our curriculum emphasizes giving students real-world experiences that will prepare them for success in diverse areas of the food and beverage industries,” said Michael Cheng, dean of the Chaplin School. “We are excited to work with Café Bustelo & Pilon, brands with worldwide recognition that are loved by Miamians – to create new and engaging academic programming centered on the coffee industry.”

The donation will help the school build FIU CasaCuba, a proposed 57,000-square-foot facility celebrating Cuban culture and the study of Cuban affairs at the university's west Miami-Dade campus.

“FIU CasaCuba will be a true home for our heritage," said María Carla Chicuén, founding executive director of FIU CasaCuba. “We are grateful Café Bustelo & Pilon have joined our mission as a pillar of FIU CasaCuba."

A portion of the donation will create the Café Bustelo® El Café Del Futuro Scholarship for students studying hospitality management, and fund the development of new curricula at the Chaplin School that examines the coffee industry.

“We are very excited about this partnership,” said Eduardo Merino, senior brand manager, The J.M. Smucker Co.

“Giving back to the communities we serve through our support of education initiatives, while bringing people together through every cafecito, is at the core of our Café Bustelo and Pilon brand identities.”