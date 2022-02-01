“Only in America” was how Alberto M. Carvalho described his life – once an undocumented immigrant from Portugal, the first of six brothers to graduated high school, and who once found himself homeless on the streets of Miami. The same streets where he later served residents as the nation’s top school superintendent.

Tuesday morning, the man who left Miami-Dade County Public Schools much better than how he found it, was honored at a special presentation prior to the Board of County Commissioners meeting for his impeccable 13-year legacy, where he said “the journey will continue here,” despite his transfer to the West Coast.

“He’s going to be missed,” said Chairman Jose “Pepe” Diaz, who called him a great friend. “He has a great history, the type of person who takes on every challenge, believes in it and stands by it. When he left Portugal ... he didn’t know he was even going to make it ... he really is the story of the immigrant in the United States.”

The widely recognized Carvalho, 57, has accepted a similar position with the Los Angeles Unified School District, moving from the nation’s fourth-largest school district (with 346,000 students and 52,000 employees) to the second largest.

“They would not want me there if they did not want Miami’s results,” said Carvalho, who admitted his rollercoaster, emotional decision was difficult, but one which will push the needle to better humanity even further. “I’m not selling my house ... My heart will never close to the community of Miami-Dade.”

He not only received a proclamation from Commissioner Raquel Regalado, staking Feb. 1 as “Alberto Carvalho Day,” but also received a Key to the County, on behalf of Commissioners Rebeca Soto (who was headed to Tallahassee) and Kionne McGee, who told Carvalho, “You’ll always have a key to come back home.”

Carvalho said when he took on the superintendent’s role in September of 2008, the graduation rate was 58%. “Now it’s 94%, and I leave here with zero D- and zero F-rated schools, and we have the No. 1 school system in Advanced Placement performance.”

Vice-Chairman Oliver Gilbert III, as did several other commissioners, thanked Carvalho for providing a solid education for his son and wanted to remember him as a brother.

“It’s not like we played golf together, but we actually liked to change the community together. And for that, I’m so grateful,” Gilbert said.

County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said, tongue-in-cheek, that the charter would need to be amended to give her enough power to keep Carvalho in Miami-Dade County.

“What you’ve overcome in your own life, you’re the (epitome) of the American Dream, a beacon ... it’s truly amazing that you’re beloved by your students, teachers, the public, your vendors,” Mayor Cava said.

“A lot of people maybe didn't know you’re a great dancer ... our parties were better (for that),” she added. “We’ll miss you on the dance floor and ... in Tallahassee.”

Commissioner Regalado was thankful for spending so much time with Carvalho, especially when she felt like “a bull in a china shop” when elected to the School Board.

“We were in the trenches when they cut the education budget a billion dollars, and he made sure every teacher (was kept in place), the students’ needs were met ...It was not only a difficult moment, but difficult years,” she said, also thanking Carvalho for his support when her daughter and son were diagnosed with autism.

Carvalho’s legacy with Miami-Dade County Public Schools not only includes helping elevate the district’s overall grade on the state’s accountability system to an A, but it also became one of the nation’s highest-performing urban school systems, receiving systemwide accreditation from AdvancEd in 2014.

During his service, Carvalho received numerous honors. He was named the 2014 National Superintendent of the Year, the 2018 National Urban Superintendent of the Year and the 2019 National Association for Bilingual Education Superintendent of the Year. He also was recognized by Scholastic Administrators as one of the nation’s “Fantastic Five” educators, making a difference in America’s schools.

One of his biggest contributions to South Florida was becoming the founder and principal of the award-winning iPreparatory Academy that has become a model for learning in this age of innovation and technology.

In addition, under his leadership, school choice options were expanded to more than 1,000 offerings that include bilingual programs, fine and performing arts, biotechnology, engineering, robotics, aviation and forensic sciences, for example.

This past school year, Carvalho decided not to bow to political pressure from Gov. Ron DeSantis, and he instead mandated masks for students at the start of the school year in the name of safety – even over financial threats from the state government.

“It’s always best to leave while you’re at the top, and you’re at the top,” said Commissioner Jean Monestime, who said he and his wife never hesitated moving his son and daughter to public schools, and now both are professionals in the community. “It makes us all very proud and that’s because of you ... you’ve made the greatest impact.”

Dr. Jose Dotres, in a 6-3 vote last week by members of the School Board, was named as Carvalho’s successor. Dr. Dotres, a product of the Miami-Dade school system who lives in Broward County, has more than 30 years of experience in leadership roles.

Between public comments and interviews of the three finalists, it took School Board members some nine hours to make their decision.

The other finalists were Dr. Rafaela Espinal, an assistant superintendent in New York City, and Jacob Olivia, the Florida Department of Education’s Senior Chancellor.