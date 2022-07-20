Crist launches “Freedom to Learn” policy platform

Tuesday, Florida Democratic gubernatorial primary candidate and U.S. Congressman Charlie Crist launched an education-focused policy platform entitled “Freedom to Learn.”

“I told you, I’m a public school kid,” Crist said at a Tuesday press conference in Tampa, previously stating that he attended St. Petersburg High School and ultimately was elected Florida Education Commissioner as a Republican in 2000. He was also a Republican governor and Attorney General before becoming a Democrat.

“My father was on the Pinellas County School Board. Two of my three sisters were public school teachers. I graduated from one of our great state universities (Florida State University),” Crist said. “It’s in my DNA.”

While Crist flaunted his connection to Florida public schools, many of his comments were directed towards DeSantis’ handling of the state’s education system.

DeSantis says that his administrations education policies focus on “education, not indoctrination” claiming that there is a push to include so-called “woke,” meaning more progressive, curriculum into public schools.

“The conditions are not good. The pay is not right. Everything is wrong under Wrong Ron,” Crist said.

Crist laid out some of his policy plans for education, such as investing “5.5 billion to increase teacher pay.”

The Florida Legislature has designated millions into increasing teacher pay over the past three fiscal years at the request of Gov. DeSantis, with a majority of the funding going towards raising the starting teacher salary to $47,500, and some money going towards raising additional salaries.

But the Florida Education Association, a statewide teacher union that supports Crist, argues that DeSantis’ pay increases have not done enough to raise the salaries of experienced veteran teachers.

Crist referenced this complaint during the Tuesday press conference, saying that “his (DeSantis’) salary compression leaves veteran teachers out to dry.”

(National Education Association research shows Florida’s average teacher pay at $51,009, ranking 48th in the nation, based on 2020-21 data.)

Crist also suggested he would reinstate the Commissioner of Education as an elected position, rather than appointed. Florida Democratic lawmakers proposed legislation to do that during the 2022 legislative session, but the bill did not gain traction in the GOP-controlled legislature.

“I’m the last elected education commissioner in Florida history,” Crist said, who served as the top state education official in early 2000’s. “I think they ought to be elected again, don’t you? Wouldn’t that be nice?”

This story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. You can visit them by clicking here.