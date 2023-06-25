Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS) is now at the top of the class with record-breaking 45 Distinguished NAF Career Academies, more than all other school districts in the US.
NAF is a national network of education, business, and community leaders who work together to ensure high school students are college, career, and future ready.
Leading companies partner with NAF, aligning their industry expertise, community leadership, and pipeline development needs to transform the high school experience.
The district has recently announced seven new additions to their list of Distinguished academies:
- Coral Gables Senior High Academy of Finance
- Coral Reef Senior High Academy of Legal & Public Affairs
- Miami Central Senior High Academy of Finance
- Miami Springs Academy of Finance – Trade & Logistics
- Miami Sunset Senior High Academy of Finance
- North Miami Senior High Academy of Engineering
- Robert Morgan Educational Center Academy of Hospitality & Tourism.
M-DCPS chose schools whose programs showed high-level performance in preparing students for college and their careers. The district’s NAF career model most highly values Distinguished Academies, who only receive this official recognition from a scoring system.
Chosen institutions provide students with access to curricula that pertain to their industry of interest, work-based learning opportunities, and relationship cultivation with professionals in their fields and beyond.
This work is facilitated by an online platform, Opportunity Miami, which promotes setting students up on future career paths in order to fortify Miami’s economy.
M-DCPS’ Distinguished Award-winning NAF Academies for 2023 are as follows:
- American Senior High – Engineering, Information Technology
- G. Holmes Braddock Senior High – Information Technology
- Coral Gables Senior High – Finance
- Coral Reef Senior High – AgriScience, Engineering, Finance, Health Science, Legal & Public Affairs
- Barbara Goleman Senior High – Finance, Information Technology
- Hialeah Gardens Senior High – AgriScience, Arts & Entertainment, Education, Engineering, Finance, Health Science, Hospitality & Tourism, Information Technology, Law Studies
- Hialeah Senior High – Health Science
- Homestead Senior High – Hospitality & Tourism
- Dr. Michael Krop Senior High – Finance
- Miami Beach Senior High – Hospitality & Tourism, Information Technology
- Miami Central Senior High – Finance
- Miami Edison Senior High – Finance
- Miami Jackson Senior High – Finance, Information Technology
- Miami Lakes Educational Center – Health Science, Information Technology
- Miami Southridge Senior High – Information Technology
- Miami Springs Senior High – Hospitality & Tourism, Finance (Trade & Logistics)
- Miami Sunset Senior High – Engineering, Finance, Hospitality & Tourism, Information Technology
- Robert Morgan Educational Center – Hospitality & Tourism
- Alonzo & Tracy Mourning Senior High – Hospitality & Tourism, Information Technology
- North Miami Senior High – Engineering, Finance, Health Science
- Southwest Miami Senior High – Finance, Information Technology
- William H. Turner Technical High – Finance, Information Technology
M-DCPS’ Model Academy NAF Academies for 2023 are as follows:
- Miami Sunset Senior High – Information Technology
- North Miami Beach Senior High – Finance
- William H. Turner Technical High – Health Science