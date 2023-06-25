Miami-Dade County Public Schools (MDCPS) is now at the top of the class with record-breaking 45 Distinguished NAF Career Academies, more than all other school districts in the US.

NAF is a national network of education, business, and community leaders who work together to ensure high school students are college, career, and future ready.

Leading companies partner with NAF, aligning their industry expertise, community leadership, and pipeline development needs to transform the high school experience.

The district has recently announced seven new additions to their list of Distinguished academies:

Coral Gables Senior High Academy of Finance

Coral Reef Senior High Academy of Legal & Public Affairs

Miami Central Senior High Academy of Finance

Miami Springs Academy of Finance – Trade & Logistics

Miami Sunset Senior High Academy of Finance

North Miami Senior High Academy of Engineering

Robert Morgan Educational Center Academy of Hospitality & Tourism.

M-DCPS chose schools whose programs showed high-level performance in preparing students for college and their careers. The district’s NAF career model most highly values Distinguished Academies, who only receive this official recognition from a scoring system.

Chosen institutions provide students with access to curricula that pertain to their industry of interest, work-based learning opportunities, and relationship cultivation with professionals in their fields and beyond.

This work is facilitated by an online platform, Opportunity Miami, which promotes setting students up on future career paths in order to fortify Miami’s economy.

M-DCPS’ Distinguished Award-winning NAF Academies for 2023 are as follows:

American Senior High – Engineering, Information Technology

G. Holmes Braddock Senior High – Information Technology

Coral Gables Senior High – Finance

Coral Reef Senior High – AgriScience, Engineering, Finance, Health Science, Legal & Public Affairs

Barbara Goleman Senior High – Finance, Information Technology

Hialeah Gardens Senior High – AgriScience, Arts & Entertainment, Education, Engineering, Finance, Health Science, Hospitality & Tourism, Information Technology, Law Studies

Hialeah Senior High – Health Science

Homestead Senior High – Hospitality & Tourism

Dr. Michael Krop Senior High – Finance

Miami Beach Senior High – Hospitality & Tourism, Information Technology

Miami Central Senior High – Finance

Miami Edison Senior High – Finance

Miami Jackson Senior High – Finance, Information Technology

Miami Lakes Educational Center – Health Science, Information Technology

Miami Southridge Senior High – Information Technology

Miami Springs Senior High – Hospitality & Tourism, Finance (Trade & Logistics)

Miami Sunset Senior High – Engineering, Finance, Hospitality & Tourism, Information Technology

Robert Morgan Educational Center – Hospitality & Tourism

Alonzo & Tracy Mourning Senior High – Hospitality & Tourism, Information Technology

North Miami Senior High – Engineering, Finance, Health Science

Southwest Miami Senior High – Finance, Information Technology

William H. Turner Technical High – Finance, Information Technology

M-DCPS’ Model Academy NAF Academies for 2023 are as follows: