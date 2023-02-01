Dade schools earn more Magnet Merit Awards - including MAST - than any school district in the country

If you’re a parent living in the Key, chances are you or someone you know is looking for the best situation for your child. And though private schools have their perks, Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) have had exceptional achievements in the past few years, especially with some schools close to the island.

Recently, M-DCPS was presented with 78 awards in total for the 2022-23 award cycle – making them the only district in the country to do this.

Every year, the MSA recognizes magnet schools and programs for reasons like their curriculum innovation and parent-community involvement.

This year, M-DCPS was presented with 26 Magnet Schools of Excellence Merit Awards and 52 Magnet Schools of Distinction Merit Awards.

Among the M-DCPS School of Excellence Merit Award recipients are:

- MAST Academy for Maritime and Science Technology, Cambridge International/Global, and Cambridge International/STEM

- G.W. Carver Middle School for International Studies & International Education

- New World School of the Arts for Visual & Performing Arts.

Some of the recipients of the M-DCPS Schools of Distinction Merit Award are:

- Coral Reef Senior High School for Engineering, Business & Finance, Medicine

- Design and Architecture Senior High School (DASH) for Architecture/Interior Design Industrial Design/Product & Transportation, Fashion Design, Entertainment Technology/Film

- Coral Gables Senior High School for International Baccalaureate

All awards will be presented at the national MSA annual conference to be held April 18-22, 2023, in Dallas.

For more information about M-DCPS Magnet schools and applications, click here.