Dade schools outperform rest of State in Biology, Civics & Science Assessments

On Thursday, the Florida Department of Education released results from the spring 2022 administration of the Next Generation Sunshine State Standards (NGSSS) and the Statewide Science Assessments and Miami-Dade Public Schools ((M-DCPS) students outperform the rest of the state in three categories.

In Science, M-DCPS students’ improvement from 2021 to 2022 outpaced the state in both Grade 5, with a 6-percentage point gain for M-DCPS.

In Grade 5, M-DCPS outperformed the state in Science in regard to proficiency, with 49 percent of M-DCPS students scoring in Levels 3 and above, as compared to 48 percent statewide.

Overall M-DCPS students outpaced the state on the NGSSS EOC assessments, with regard to gains from 2021 to 2022 in all three content areas: Biology 1, Civics, and U.S. History.

Complete District, State, and school summary reports may be accessed via the Florida Department of Education (FLDOE) website.

Results are also made available at M-DCPS Assessment, Research, and Data Analysis website.

