DeSantis announces new ‘civics career academies’ for FL teens

On Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a set of three new “civics career academies” designed to give high school students skills that could lead to political and government jobs.

DeSantis touted the academies as a “one-of-its-kind work program” for politically engaged students, at a news conference in Jacksonville.

Central Florida’s Polk State College, Broward College in South Florida, and Florida State College at Jacksonville — all community colleges — have been tapped to host the new civics academies.

They are scheduled to launch in the fall of 2023.

Monday, DeSantis described the initiative, saying, “They (students) will be provided the knowledge base and the tools to potentially have a career in public service. They will be linking students with things like apprenticeships, internships — this is something, I mean, think about the applications here.”

He added: “Someone that wants to go into local government and become, like, a county manager, people that wanna work in a state agency — you know, what kind of a foundation are they having? And this is really what we’re providing here: the ability for them to really excel. And, if you go through a lot of this and you choose to do other stuff, this is still gonna be very helpful for what you’re gonna be doing. ”

According to a Monday press release from the governor’s office:

“Courses will include public service leadership, careers and communication, experiential learning, pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship opportunities with local and state agencies, and a research seminar.”

