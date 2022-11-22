DeSantis appoints Espino to vacant Miami-Dade school board seat

When Miami Dade County School Board member Christi Fraga decided to run for Mayor of the City of Doral – she is now in a December runoff election – it opened a seat on the school board.

The state’s resign-to-run law required Fraga to leave her school board before new members are sworn in.

To fill the vacant seat, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Daniel Espino to the School Board of Miami-Dade County. His term is effective Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

According to a press release by the Governor’s office, Espino is a former Miami Springs Councilmember and a Partner and Attorney of Bercow Radell Fernandez Larkin & Tapanes Law firm.

Espino, earned his bachelor’s degree in political science and religious studies from the University of Miami and his juris doctor from Nova Southeastern University.