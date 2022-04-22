Florida Senator Manny Diaz Jr., who has a strong 20-year background in the educational field, appears to be in line as Florida's next Commissioner of Education following Gov. Ron DeSantis' recommendation Thursday.

That came on the heels of Richard Corcoran's official resignation, which he had announced in March, to focus on his private life and spend more time with his wife, Anne, and their six children.

“Manny Diaz has done a great job in the Legislature on education issues ranging from teacher pay to parental rights and choice,” Gov. DeSantis said. “I am confident that he will serve our state well as the Commissioner of Education.”

Diaz, 49, who represents Senate District 36 (Hialeah area) and who currently works as an administrator for Doral College, has served as a teacher and coach at Miami Springs Senior High and Hialeah Miami Lakes Senior High, where he was an assistant principal for seven years.

He also was a founding partner of the Beyond the Bell Learning Center in Miami Springs.

During his time in the Senate, Diaz has carried several major pieces of education legislation. This year, he sponsored HB 7, which restricts how subjects like race can be discussed and taught in public schools and discussed in workplaces.

Reportedly, he is a supporter of school choice.

Diaz called the recommendation an "honor," stating in a release: "For my entire career I have worked to improve the education system to serve Florida’s students, parents and teachers. I am excited to get to work continuing the mission of the Governor to make Florida the Education State.”

Thursday's announcement caught Diaz by surprise, he said.

"It was a surprise to all of us and we still got work to do in the Senate, so we’ll see what happens,” he told WFSU News in Tallahassee.

Diaz was first elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2012 and re-elected in 2014 and 2016. He was Chair of the Choice and Innovation Subcommittee and has sat on the Education Committee, K-12 Subcommittee, Education Appropriation Subcommittee, and the Health Innovation Subcommittee.

In 2018, he was elected to the Florida Senate, replacing term-limited Sen. Rene Garcia in Senate District 36.

Diaz is one of six Republican members on the 10-person State Education Committee.

He and his wife, Jennifer, have four children.

Corcoran, 57, made plenty of headlines during his three years as Commissioner of Education. He was behind efforts to expand school choice and eliminate Common Core. He also played a large role when it came time to penalize school districts that defied the state's orders against mask mandates in schools.

During the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers also passed measures that forbid instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as replacing the Florida Standards Assessments with a three-times-a-year “progress monitoring system.”

The State Board of Education would have to confirm the Gov. DeSantis' recommendation.

Since 2019, Sen. Diaz has sponsored and supported several educational initiatives to support Florida’s students, including six initiatives in this year’s legislative session:

* SB 1048, eliminating the FSA and creating the F.A.S.T. progress monitoring assessment in Florida.

* SB 758, creating the Charter School Review Commission.

* SB 268/HB395, creating the proclamation on “Victims of Communism Day.”

* SB 148/HB 7, eliminating CRT and woke training in Florida schools and businesses.

* SB 7044, reforming higher education in Florida.

* SB 1054, requiring financial literacy education in Florida schools.

* SB 2524, expanding access to Family Empowerment Scholarships.

Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez called Sen. Diaz "a champion for education,” adding that "His vast experience and knowledge as a former teacher, administrator and policy maker uniquely qualifies him to continue making Florida a national leader in education.”