Expanded training of law enforcement officials at Florida schools is just part of the legislative action signed Friday by Gov. Ron DeSantis in an effort to improve school safety and put parents' concerns at ease.

House Bill 1421 will require those officers stationed at public schools complete mental health crisis intervention training to "improve the officer's knowledge and skills as a first responder to incidents involving students with emotional disturbance or mental illness, including de-escalation skills" – to ensure everyone's safety.

The action comes on the heels of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 21 people dead.

"Every child needs a safe and secure learning environment," DeSantis said in a news release.

HB 1421 also allows school safety officers to make arrests on charter school property and requires school districts to annually certify that 80% of school personnel have received youth mental health awareness training.

The shooter in the Uvalde massacre was 18, while the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland was 19 at the time of that incident, which left 17 dead in 2018.

Recommendations from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission, calling for the hardening of schools (fencing, locked gates, etc.) and further training of school resource officers and security guards, have been expanded over the past three years.

In the Freedom First Budget, Gov. DeSantis also approved a record $140 million for mental health and $210 million for school safety, including school hardening grants and youth mental health awareness and assistance training.

“This legislation is a huge leap forward in school safety,” said State Board of Education Member Ryan Petty.“I want to thank Gov. DeSantis for his bold leadership on this most fundamental issue. Nothing is more important than providing safe and secure learning environments for our children and educators. Extending the Commission’s work and requiring mental health and de-escalation training for safe-school officers will make a major difference in mitigating the risk of a future tragedy.”

HB 1421 does the following:

- Extends the sunset of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission;

- Authorizes the Commissioner of Education to enforce, rather than just oversee, school safety and security compliance;

- Authorizes safe school officers to make arrests on charter school property;

- Requires all safe school officers to complete crisis intervention and training to improve knowledge and skills for response and de-escalate incidents on school premises;

- Requires law enforcement officers to be present and involved in active assailant emergency drills;

- Requires school boards to adopt family reunification plans in the event of an evacuation; and

- Requires that school districts must annually certify that at least 80% of school personnel have received mandatory youth mental health awareness training.

During his time in office, Gov. DeSantis has signed bold spending measures to improve school safety: Among them:

- In Fiscal Year 2021-2022, the governor signed $368 million in the budget for school safety and mental health funding, including:

- $120 million for the Mental Health Assistance Allocation, an increase of $20 million over the previous year;

- $180 million maintained for the Safe Schools component of the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP); and

- $6.5 million for the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program to train teachers and staff for emergencies.

For the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year, the Governor signed $342 million for school safety and mental health funding, including:

- $100 million for Mental Health Assistance Allocation, an increase of $25 million over the previous year;

- $180 million maintained for the Safe Schools component of the FEFP;

- $3 million for recurring funding to gather and analyze data from social media and state agencies; and

- $8 million for Alyssa’s Law, to implement a panic alert system between schools and emergency services.

In Fiscal Year 2019-2020, the Governor approved $317 million for school safety and mental health funding, including:

- $180 million for the Safe Schools component of the FEFP;

- Over $80 million for Mental Health Assistance Allocation and for Youth Mental Health awareness; and

- $50 million for school hardening grants to improve security of school campuses.