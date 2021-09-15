During a Tuesday press conference at Doral Academy Preparatory School, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans to end the annual standardized testing in Florida’s schools.

In 2023, the year-end math and reading standardized tests, a staple of Florida’s educational system for more than two decades and taken annually by more than one million students, could soon be replaced by a new system that offers short “check-in” assessments multiple times a year.

“The FSA is, quite frankly, outdated,” DeSantis said during Tuesday’s presser.

If approved, progress tests, Florida Assessments of Student Thinking or F.A.S.T., would be much faster to implement, taking just a quarter of the time and get updated information back to teachers and parents within hours. With the data being available during the school year, instead of the summer, everyone one would be more accountable.

There would be three progress monitoring periods throughout the year.

The move has long been advocated by many educators.

On Twitter, the state’s largest teachers union – the Florida Education Association - called his announcement a major one and expressed their support, with the message, “Goodbye FSA.”

The union post said the new system would “free up time for genuine teaching and learning, a move that the FEA, local unions & our 150,000 members have long advocated.”

Via Twitter, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho

Said, “Fewer, better state assessments with greater reliance on ongoing, real-time progress monitoring data enable timely academic recalibration opportunities that are right for Florida's kids. We applaud today's announcement by @GovRonDeSantis and (Florida Education) commissioner @richardcorcoran.”

Carvalho added, “As the FSA and FCAT eras come to an end, we will remain vigilant over their replacement and will participate aggressively in the legislative process that will enable it.”

Although no details were available, the state will continue its school accountability system — which includes A to F school grades.

“This is a big deal,” DeSantis said. “This will be a big part of what we’re trying to do next Legislative Session.”

No legislation has yet been filed by lawmakers have not yet filed legislation on DeSantis’ outline. Committee meetings for the 2022 Session begin Monday.

The 60-day Legislative Session opens Jan. 11.

For the entire DeSantis Tuesday press conference, click here.