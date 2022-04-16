On Friday afternoon the Florida Department of Education (DOE) announced the agency was rejecting 41 percent of the out of 132 math textbooks submitted for adoption, saying some of the material on the rejected the 54 textbooks attempted to “indoctrinate” kids with references to critical race theory.

In a press release, the DOE said, “Reasons for rejecting textbooks included references to Critical Race Theory (CRT), inclusions of Common Core, and the unsolicited addition of Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in mathematics,”

The largest number of books rejected 71 percent - were for grade levels K-5. The state agency said the rejected books did not “appropriately aligned with Florida standards or included prohibited topics and unsolicited strategies.”

In a statement, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said, “It seems that some publishers attempted to slap a coat of paint on an old house built on the foundation of Common Core, and indoctrinating concepts like race essentialism, especially, bizarrely, for elementary school students.”

The DOE said 21 percent of the rejected textbooks included “prohibited topics or unsolicited strategies, including CRT.” Critical race theory was banned in Florida by Gov. DeSantis as a curricular item in Florida schools saying in part the theory “distorts historical events.”

Backers of CRT argue that schools do not place enough emphasis on America’s turbulent racial history and that kids should be exposed to it.

The state’s approach seeks to provide “children with a world-class education without the fear of indoctrination or exposure to dangerous and divisive concepts in our classrooms,” Corcoran said in a statement.

For the complete Florida Department of Education press release, click here.