Does Florida’s so called “Don’t Say Gay” law apply to charter public schools?

On Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law a bill banning certain classroom instruction related to gender identity or sexual orientation in public schools.

But the bill-signing at a nontraditional charter school in Pasco County sparked questions about whether charters, which are public schools, must follow the new law when it takes effect July 1.

The governor’s press secretary, Christina Pushaw, told the Phoenix in an email Tuesday that the new law “would apply to all public schools including public charters.”

But bill sponsor Sen. Dennis Baxley told the Phoenix that, “I don’t believe they (charter schools) would be” included in the law.

Charter schools have been around for more than 25 years, spawning debate, criticism and opposition as well as creating a movement and providing choices for families who may want something other than their neighborhood schools.

Charter schools get public funds and administer state exams in Florida, among other requirements. But generally, they are privately operated and have more freedom and flexibility in certain areas of academics and school operations.

HB 1557, officially titled “Parental Rights in Education” is now a law. But the words “charter school” do not appear in the legislation. And it’s still not clear if Florida’s charter schools will have to comply with the law in classrooms.

Baxley, the Senate bill sponsor, told the Phoenix that the law would be applied to traditional public schools — not the nontraditional charters.

“It was certainly my intent to address specifically the schools that we operate in a more direct manner. I see that the charter schools as under oversight — that they are not schools we operate,” Baxley told the Phoenix.

“This is new legislation. So, where it starts, how it progresses through that process, what it looks like at the end, what different people’s understanding of its application is — that really works out over a period of time, and will be reflected, I’m sure, in input from court cases if they get filed,” Baxley said.

That law allows parents to sue if a school district withholds information about their child’s well-being or if their child is exposed to classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity deemed not “age-appropriate.” The bill singles out kids in kindergarten through third grade but could capture instruction and counseling through high school.

As to charter schools, some 341,926 students were enrolled in one of Florida’s 687 charter schools in the 2020-21 school year. That’s out of some 2.8 million public school students in all, according to September 2021 data from the Florida Department of Education.

The schools are created through an agreement or ‘charter’ typically between the school and the local district school board.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.