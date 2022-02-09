“A school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students,” bill SB 1834 reads in part.

Members of Florida’s LGBTQ community and their allies lined the walls of a Senate Education Committee room Tuesday morning, waiting to oppose a Parental Rights in Education bill — or what critics call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

During the public comments session, close to 40 minutes, nearly all public comments were in opposition of the bill. More than 80 written comments were opposed as well, according to Education Chairman Sen. Joe Gruters.

Those opposed to the legislation fear that the bill would bring a chilling effect to Florida classrooms regarding LGBTQ students and families and are concerned that it would put LGBTQ students at risk of bullying or being “outed” to an unsupportive family.

SB 1834, sponsored by Sen. Dennis Baxley, who represents Sumter County and parts of Lake and Marion counties, would allow parents to sue school districts if they are not privy to situations related to their children or if their students are encouraged to have discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity.

Some lawmakers raised concerns.

Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, representing Collier and Hendry counties and part of Lee, asked if Baxley would be willing to change the enforcement of the bill from a lawsuit to instead a complaint, investigation and a fine. He said he’d be willing to “discuss options.”

Passidomo is the chair of the powerful Rules committee and the incoming Senate President.

Sen. Jennifer Bradley, representing several North Florida counties, asked if he’d be willing to adjust the bill to make sure it “reflects the spirit” that he intends, such as specifying which grades are impacted by the bill.

He said he’d be “open to that.”

Both Passidomo and Bradley voted for the bill on Tuesday.

“My purpose of this is to give relief to the school staff, that they are not responsible for every issue in every person’s life,” Baxley said in response to questions from the senators.

Part of the concern is a lack of clarity in the bill.

Would benign conversations about a student’s family qualify as encouraging “discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity” if a student’s parents happen to be gay or transgender? Would that extend to straight teachers referencing their spouses or significant others?

Baxley claims that the bill addressed “curriculum” and “not about ordinary conversations,” despite the bill never mentioning the term “curriculum” at all.

“My concern is when we’re off track — rather than equipping these very young students with basic skill sets — rather that we have an agenda that is part of the curriculum, that is, I believe, social engineering and is age-inappropriate, kids are kids. Let them be children,” Baxley said.

The legislation also does not define what “primary grades” are, but the bill analysis says that a Department of Education rule “provides the requirements for teacher certification in prekindergarten/primary education, the certification covers instruction provided to students age 3 through grade 3.” Third grade students tend to be about 8 or 9 years old, meaning the bill would impact young children.

The bill prohibits a school district from withholding information from a student’s parents about the child’s mental, emotional, or physical health or well-being.

Baxley and other Florida Republicans believe that parents have the right to direct their student’s moral upbringing and education.

“Let’s realize that these children belong to families and are not wards of the state. And it’s important that their (parents) input in this be respected, and not treated as outsiders who are not to be told something,” Baxley said.

The GOP-controlled committee voted 6 to 3 on party lines.

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.