Educators’ plea to Fl lawmakers; Don’t bury us with new “progress monitoring” tests

More than a dozen teachers pleaded with Florida lawmakers Wednesday to oppose an overhaul of the statewide testing system known as the Florida Standards Assessments, replacing it with statewide progress monitoring at three different points in the year.

The educators worry that the bill, HB 1193, would mean more testing and less time to educate students. The Senate version, SB 1048, is raising similar concerns.

Speaking before the House Education and Employment Subcommittee Wednesday, the teachers stressed how little time they have to complete all of the responsibilities of their jobs — such as grading papers, creating lesson plans, prepping for tests, and actually teaching.

“I teach fifth grade, I teach 10-year-olds — 57 progress monitoring tests. It’s February. That’s how many tests we’ve given — 57,” said Emily Gorentz, a member of the Osceola County Education Association. “Reading, writing, math, science, progress monitoring weekly, progress monitoring quarterly, progress monitoring for the semester. We haven’t hit testing season yet.”

Notwithstanding such concerns, the committee passed the bill on a 13-5 vote. It’s next stop is the full House floor.

Under existing law, the state requires a roster of statewide exams, called Florida Standards Assessments (FSA), covering reading and math in various grades, plus end-of-year exams.

On Sept. 14, Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced a proposal to phase out the FSA and move towards progress monitoring.

The new progress-monitoring assessments — if approved this session — would keep tabs on how a student progresses over time and monitor the effectiveness of instruction.

There would be three exams throughout the school year, with the bill stating that “the coordinated screening and progress monitoring system must be administered at the beginning, middle, and end of the school year.”

Teachers would be given the results within one week of testing, with the intention that they analyze students’ progress adjust their instruction plans accordingly.

Most school districts already have progress monitoring systems and the educators worried that the three phases of state monitoring will only add to the district-level burden, leaving more time devoted to testing, not less.

The bill does not address what districts should do with local-level assessments, meaning some districts may keep their own tests in addition to the three required statewide assessments.

Following the public testimony, some committee members noted that most of the teachers’ concerns seemed to be not with state-level monitoring but with district-level monitoring.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. For the complete article, click here.