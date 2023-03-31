Enrollment now open for Free online courses in Urban planning & environmental risks

Urban planning, resilience and the environment have been hot buzz words on the island as of late. For those wanting to expand their knowledge on these areas, Miami Dade College is offering a new set of free, online courses in Urban Environmental Risk Analytic Tools.

The courses are designed to provide students with knowledge and skills about Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and other vital tools in the field of urban planning and environmental management.

Enrollment is now open.

The courses are offered by Miami Dade College’s (MDC) School of Engineering and Technology (EnTec). Students will gain a deeper understanding of the environmental hazards that their communities face and the role that GIS technology (drone data treatment and flooding simulation) can play in helping to mitigate these risks.

Those who complete all four classes will receive a certificate.

For more information, visit the EnTec website by clicking here.