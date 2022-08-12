First day of school year feels ‘more normal’ but uncertainties and unease remain

A lot of school districts opened their classroom doors this past Wednesday - Miami-Dade County public schools open Wednesday August 17 – all with hopes of a more normal school setting following a rocky two years that included the COVID pandemic, remote learning, mask controversies, an overhaul for statewide testing and prohibitions on certain school topics.

“It feels like this year is closer to how it was in 2019, as far as getting the school year started,” said Russell Bruhn, a communications staffer with the Brevard County school district on Florida’s Atlantic Coast. He had visited two district schools, an elementary and middle school, to assess their first day of school.

“Compared to last year, there’s a little bit more ease, it feels,” Bruhn said.

However, there are some uncertain elements looming around the corner.

For one, the COVID pandemic is not over, and as a new subvariant becomes the predominant strain, districts will have to be on the lookout for potential flareups in cases.

In a November special session, the Florida Legislature prohibited mask mandates and voluntary mask use is down significantly, some school districts reported Wednesday.

“I saw some attached to backpack straps this morning, but I don’t think I saw anyone wearing masks,” Chris Petley, with Leon County, said.

But there’s a new threat this year: the monkeypox outbreak, which started to greatly increase in cases in Florida over the summer, when kids and teachers were not in school regularly. So far, schools may not be a big spreader of monkeypox, the Phoenix previously reported, but school districts will need to keep an eye out.

Meanwhile, the Florida education system will be making a major testing shift: multiple assessments throughout the school year in what’s called progress monitoring.

There will be three statewide exams throughout the school year. Two of them are considered diagnostic exams to see how students are progressing. But the third exam is the end-of-year cumulative and comprehensive assessment for reading and math.

For the 2022-23 school year, the first window to implement the progress monitoring assessment runs from Aug. 15 through Sept. 30. The second assessment is planned to occur sometime between December 5 through January 27, 2023, saddling the days off students get for winter break. The final assessment will occur in the window from May 1, 2023 through June 2, 2023.

But for Andrew Spar, president of the statewide Florida Education Association, the progress monitoring system may not actually reduce testing time and teachers may not have enough time to incorporate the data into their classroom instruction.

“If we’re not reducing testing, and we’re not getting that information to teachers and giving teachers the time to to actually implement strategies in the classroom — then it’s all for naught,” Spar told the Phoenix. “And that’s part of the problem because teachers do not have the time they need…to actually take data, that’s usable data, and be able to craft strategies of lesson plans to help every child succeed.”

In addition, polarizing education policies from the 2022 legislative session have some teachers concerned about the Florida education system, Spar said. That includes new laws that limit discussions around the LGBTQ+ community and history or race.

“Certainly, it’s hurting keeping people in the profession… all of that impacts kids,” Spar said.

There are some 2.8-million public school students in Florida.

Portions of this story appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. You can visit them by clicking here.