FIU in top 25 among nation’s colleges for affordability, advanced research, grad rates and more

Florida International University (FIU) is ranked among the top colleges and universities in the nation for advanced research and innovative programs to help prepare graduate students for careers in public service, business, finance, engineering, STEM field and computer science.

According to two national publications, FIU also has one of the highest graduation rates in the country, with affordable tuition and a strong economic return of graduates' investment.

Washington Monthly’s college guide and Degree Choices, which publishes its reports in Forbes magazine, released their rankings last week.

FIU is ranked No. 32 nationally among the best colleges with advanced research and innovative programs, and one of the highest graduation rates with most affordable tuition, according to Washington Monthly.

Degree Choices ranked FIU No. 25 for the school's economic return of graduates' investment. It also noted how students are able to pay back debts faster than other colleges’ students.

The two high rankings are good news for FIU’s 56,000 students – one of the largest student enrollments in the country.

The nation’s largest producer of minority degrees, FIU ranks among the top 3 percent of the nation’s 4,300 colleges and universities in research production ,with $250 million in research expenditures annually.

“This is the essence of real impact,” said Dean C. Colson, FIU’s Board of Trustees chairperson. “We’re redefining what it means to be a successful 21st-century university. It’s excellence in academics, research and student success. If you focus on these three things – all of them, not just some of them – everyone around you thrives..”

Washington Monthly's guide said FIU does a great job helping students secure financial aid, including the Pell Grant.

Students with the Pell Grant graduate at a higher rate than non-Pell students, placing the university among the top five public institutions in the country in social mobility.

The university was also recognized for its advanced innovative programs and training that prepares students to compete in competitive job markets.

In releasing the rankings, Washington Monthly’s Kevin Carey said FIU doesn't leave any student behind regardless of their financial hardships.

“We rank FIU at number 32 because, in addition to solid contributions in service and research, it is very affordable and helps a large number of students eligible for Pell Grants start their lives and careers with a high-quality degree," Carey said.

Degree Choices' survey focused on FIU's economic return for graduates' investment in their college degree. In addition to FIU grads being able to pay back their loans more quickly than many others – 13 months, on average – they found that FIU grads earn nearly $10,000 more than their peers in the state, on average.

“Their methodology confirms what we knew: An FIU degree retains its value,” said FIU Interim President Kenneth A. Jessell, noting that “the vast majority” of FIU graduates earn their living in Florida.

“We know that most of our nearly 300,000 graduates stay in Florida after they graduate,” said Jessell. “As reflected in these rankings, FIU is able to provide our students with an outstanding education at a very affordable price. This means that the majority of our students graduate with little or no debt.”

Elizabeth M. Béjar, FIU’s Interim Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, said these findings confirm that the school delivers on the “promise of higher education.”

“We deliver a first-rate education and a highly respected degree at a remarkable value,” she said. “We have become one of the most innovative public universities in the country and a leader in 21st century higher education.”