FIU makes history by naming first Hispanic as provost, executive vice president and COO

Dr. Elizabeth M. Bejar has made history, being named Florida International University’s first Hispanic appointed provost, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

"I am thrilled to announce the appointment of (Dr. Béjar),” said FIU President Kenneth A. Jessell, in a statement. “We have accomplished much in the past year, proving, yet again, that FIU’s potential is limitless.

"One of the ways we ensure our continued forward movement is to identify and retain the best talent to help meet the challenges of our time."

Jessell said Bejar, who wasn’t available for an interview, will play a key role in FIU's Next Horizon 2025 Strategic Plan, designed to reach a goal of $400 million in research expenditures.

"I believe Bejar's vision, experience and dedication will continue to fuel excellence in research, teaching and student success," he said.

Jessell became FIU's interim president in January 2022; the board of trustees voted him permanently into the role later that year. He replaced former president Mark Rosenberg.

Jessell said Bejar is a good fit for the transition process at FIU. She came to FIU in 2003, and became first vice provost for academic planning and accountability in 2009. In 2014, she was appointed vice president of FIU's academic affairs.

"Dr. Bejar understanding of the dynamics of higher education administration, alongside her ability to lead and meet opportunities and challenges with confidence, integrity and responsibility, are unparalleled," Jessell said. "Committed to the success of our students and our faculty, Dr. Béjar has advocated for faculty-initiated improvements to our academic programs.”

According to her bio, Bejar earned her Bachelor’s in Psychology and Elementary Education from the University of Miami, a Master’s in International and Intercultural Development Education from FIU, and a Ph.D. in Higher Education Administration from Boston College.

In 2018, when FIU merged the student affairs department with academic affairs, she was named senior vice president for Academic and Student Affairs.

Bejar provided strategic oversight and guidance in mobilizing and collaborating with teams of education professionals to research, pilot, develop and implement 21st-century higher education initiatives focused on the academy.

In the past few months, Bejar has led the re-organization of the Office of Engagement, which has become the Center for Community Impact and Public Purpose focused on aligning engagement opportunities related to faculty, staff and external partnerships.