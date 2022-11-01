FIU, Miami-Dade County Schools join forces to launch program to address school counselor shortage

While a teacher shortage lingers on in Miami-Dade County, public schools also need school counselors to help students enhance their social, emotional and academic development.

To help bridge the gap, Florida International University's College of Arts, Sciences and Education has partnered with the county school district to allow counselors to enroll in FIU’s School Counselor Pathway Program and work toward their certification in school counseling.

Counselors (known as Student Support Specialists) who have already earned their master’s degrees in counseling, social work or a related field of study, can work toward their certification in school counseling. Miami-Dade's school district will cover the program cost.

"With this program, we are going to make a significant difference, filling the ongoing need for school counselors in our local school system,” said Laura Dinehart, dean of the School of Education and Human Development.

The demand for school counselors has grown significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the National Education Association.

And, nationally, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment of school counselors to grow by 10 percent through 2031.

Coursework in FIU’s program includes providing critical services for students, and how to collaborate with parents, teachers and school administrators to deliver programs.

They also are required to complete a supervised counseling internship, after which they can take Florida’s school counseling certification exam.

“The selected course curriculum is very similar to what we do in our nationally accredited School Counseling Program,” said Associate Professor Valerie Dixon, director of the Counselor Education program. “And the instructors have worked in the field as school counselors or have taught the courses as subject matter experts for several years.”

Miami-Dade County has 516 public schools with about 347,307 students, according to the school district's website.

As for the two public schools on Key Biscayne, the K-8 Center and MAST Academy, neither has counselor positions openings at the moment, said.Dr. Dawn Baglos, chief human capital officer for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. In fact, MAST even has additional counseling support specialists.

Baglos said she initiated the partnership with FIU as part of the school district's program to help employees move up the career ladder.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Baglos said the school district invested in mental health programs for students with the help of service specialists who have master's degrees in psychology.

The specialists are halfway to becoming school counselors, she said. "What's missing is a few classes and a few internships. (FIU) / allows them to complete the courses and internships. It's a win for our employees and a benefit for our students."