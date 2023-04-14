FL year-round school bill making its way through the legislature

Could it be? No summer slowdown on the island? That could be a reality is a proposed bill, moving its way through the Florida legislature, becomes law, and Miami Dade County Public Schools opt to participate.

The bill – SB 1564 – was unanimously approved by the FL Senate’s Education Pre-K -12 committee and is on the April 18 agenda for the Appropriations Committee on Education.

The proposed program - Year-round School Pilot Program - creates a pilot program for a period of 4 school years and provides an application process for school to apply for participation. The Commissioner of Education would then select a certain number of school districts to participate in the program.

After the four-year pilot period, lawmakers would decide if they should expand it. If the school year adds up to 180 days of education, each district can decide how to break up the year.

The bill is sponsored by Senator Linda Stewart out of Orlando, who while presenting the bill said 12-month long school years would help students catch up after the COVID-19 pandemic.