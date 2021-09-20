As of Friday, 49 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico have submitted plans to the U.S. Department of Education to be able to access billions for COVID-relief programs at public schools.

But Florida isn’t on the list. In fact, it’s the only state that has not submitted such a plan. And the deadline was June 7.

That means Florida is missing out on its share of $2.3 billion dollars in additional COVID relief funds meant to help schools address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding could pay for measures addressing learning loss among students, hire additional staff for schools, or purchase necessary sanitation equipment. Other states have different amounts.

Brett Tubbs, communication staffer with the state department told Florida Phoenixvia email on Friday that the funds are intended to be used over several years, “…so, we are working with a frugal mindset to ensure districts have the funds they need to address their full educational recovery over the next few years,” he told the Phoenix in an email.

36 states and Washington, D.C. which sent in plans have already been approved, which means they can access COVID-relief funds for public schools. The allotments range from millions to billions, depending on the state.

In March, the Biden administration announced that $122 billion dollars nationwide was available for schools from the American Rescue Plan act, with two thirds of the money immediately available to states and the remaining third contingent on the USDE’s approval of a state plan indicating how the funds will be used.

Overall, Florida was supposed to get a full stockpile — $15 billion for different COVID relief efforts. So far, close to 3 billion has been spent, according to the USDE.

Here’s what other states have been allotted for the COVID-related relief efforts at public schools, according to the USDE. The total is more than $41 billion. Florida is missing in the list because it hasn’t submitted a plan.

State Total Award Amount

ALABAMA - $2,021,518,529

ALASKA - $358,770,937

ARIZONA - $2,583,943,517

ARKANSAS - $1,254,119,960

CALIFORNIA - $15,079,696,097

COLORADO - $1,167,153,961

CONNECTICUT - $1,106,696,657

DELAWARE - $410,733,965

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA - $386,476,999

GEORGIA - $4,249,371,244

HAWAII - $412,530,212

IDAHO - $440,131,922

ILLINOIS $5,058,601,934

INDIANA - $1,996,145,076

IOWA - $774,516,216

KANSAS - $830,585,182

KENTUCKY - $2,001,216,921

LOUISIANA - $2,607,334,054

MAINE - $411,429,361

MARYLAND - $1,952,539,087

MASSACHUSETTS - $1,831,416,990

MICHIGAN - $3,719,833,128

MINNESOTA - $1,321,564,450

MISSISSIPPI - $1,628,366,137

MISSOURI - $1,956,529,215

MONTANA - $382,019,236

NEBRASKA - $545,908,619

NEVADA - $1,072,783,189

NEW HAMPSHIRE - $350,561,159

NEW JERSEY - $2,766,529,533

NEW MEXICO - $979,056,256

NEW YORK - $8,995,282,324

NORTH CAROLINA - $3,601,780,364

NORTH DAKOTA - $305,338,029

OHIO - $4,475,243,513

OKLAHOMA - $1,494,647,051

OREGON - $1,121,814,984

PENNSYLVANIA - $5,000,509,095

PUERTO RICO - $2,968,079,229

RHODE ISLAND - $415,145,839

SOUTH CAROLINA $2,113,567,527

SOUTH DAKOTA - $382,019,236

TENNESSEE - $2,489,423,407

TEXAS - $12,427,523,267

UTAH - $615,292,016

VERMONT - $2,110,988,891

VIRGINIA - $285,233,414

WASHINGTON - $1,852,501,071

WEST VIRGINIA - $761,960,095

WISCONSIN - $1,541,867,439

WYOMING - $303,709,391

Total without FLORIDA $41,011,408,829

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.