Florida public universities have nation’s lowest tuition costs, highest graduation rate; FIU among schools leading the way

The tuition costs at Florida's public universities are the lowest in the nation, allowing more students to graduate at a higher rate, according to the office of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, citing the College Board's Annual Trends in College Pricing report.

The report said the state’s public universities and colleges – including Florida International University – have the country's lowest cost for students to earn a bachelor's degree.

In addition, US News & World Report has ranked Florida as No. 1 for tuition and fees, and also tops in higher education, since its rankings debuted in 2017.

The State University System, with 12 public universities and more than 430,000 students, recently announced a 49 percent drop in the student cost for a bachelor’s degree,

There are about 56,000 students enrolled at FIU, one of the largest student populations in the nation. The current average cost per student is $23,496, including $4,721 for tuition and $18,775 in other expenses, the school reported.

The college's graduation rate is 67 percent, the retention rate is 91 percent, and the transfer-out rate is 18 percent, as of August 31.

“We deliver a first-rate education and a highly respected degree at a remarkable value,” said Elizabeth M. Béjar, FIU’s Interim Provost, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “We have become one of the most innovative public universities in the country and a leader in 21st century higher education.”

DeSantis credits his administration for holding the line on tuition for the state's public universities for the past four years while ensuring Florida's higher education system is among the best in the country.

“A college degree should not put our students into a lifetime of debt,” DeSantis said in a statement. “Florida’s public college and university system is number one in the country because we put students first and this achievement proves we are on the right track. We will continue to prioritize offering a world-class education at an affordable price, providing the greatest value for our students.”

Within the State University System, over 17,000 fewer resident undergraduate students took out loans in 2020-21 compared to 2019-20, while 75 percent of resident undergraduate students did not take out any loans. This was, according to the governor's office, the result of increased availability of financial aid, such as Bright Futures and the Florida Student Assistance Grant.

“The significant investments Governor DeSantis and legislative leaders have made in higher education are pivotal to holding down the tuition and fee costs for Florida’s students, even as they rise across the country,” said Brian Lamb, Chair of the Board of Governors.

“This success reflects the emphasis our Board and university leadership have placed on accountability, performance, and cost, all of which attract the best and brightest students who seek the exceptional educational experience Florida’s institutions offer.”