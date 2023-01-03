Florida ranked No. 1 in the nation for parent involvement in kids' education

When it comes to parents' involvement in their children's education in public and charter schools, Florida is No. 1, according to the Center for Education Reform's Parent Power! Index report for 2022.

The distinction for Florida’s 69 school districts is the first for the state since the Index debuted in 1999. The Center’s report, which ranks the No. 1 state in the nation for parent empowerment, was released by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Index measures the extent to which states have policies in place that put students first, value the unique needs of every family, and empower parents to oversee their child's education.

Each state was ranked using three criteria: choice programs, charter schools, and innovation for public schools, K-8 Centers, middle and high schools, and charter schools.

Overall, Florida scored 94 percent, leading all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The Index cites the role of Parents Teachers Associations and organizations that advocate for better education and safety for students, hiring more teachers and extracurricular activities.

“Parental involvement is important to a child’s success both in school and in life, and in Florida we are proud to protect parents’ right to be involved in a child’s education,” said DeSantis. “This recognition continues to show that Florida is a national leader in school choice, parent empowerment, and education as a whole.”

Florida, with the nation’ s fifth largest school system, has a total of 4,229 public schools and 2.8 million students, according to public school review.com.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools, the largest school district in Florida and the 4th largest in the US, has 392 schools and an enrollment of more than 340,000 students.

The Index report ranked Florida No. 1 for digital and personalized learning and choice programs, No. 2 for charter schools, and No. 3 for teacher quality.

The Index also gave Florida high marks for parent and teacher leadership, COVID-19 response and transparency.

“Florida will always protect the right of parents to raise their children how they best see fit,” said Manny Diaz, Jr., state Department of Education Commissioner. “We are proud to offer a variety of educational options for parents without limitations due to location or income. As the rest of the nation follows the leadership of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Department of Education will continue to support initiatives that uphold parental rights and expand school choice.”

While the news is good for Florida, some school districts could be in trouble for not obeying state law that protects parental rights.

The Florida Department of Education is currently scrutinizing whether school districts uphold the parental rights law, also known as Don't Say Gay bill, which became a political lightning rod in local school board meetings.