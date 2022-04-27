Florida’s DOE releases examples of “problematic” material in banned math textbooks

“What? Me? Racist?” says a lesson titled “Adding and Subtracting Polynomials.”

Earlier this month, Florida’s Department of Education (DOE) announced the agency was rejecting 41 percent of the out of 132 math textbooks submitted for adoption, saying some of the material on the rejected the 54 textbooks attempted to “indoctrinate” kids with references to critical race theory.

In trying to deal with the aftermath and a subsequent avalanche of requests to share examples of what caused the DOE to ban the 54-math textbooks, the agency has posted four photos on its website.

An example from one of the banned math textbooks involved graphs that supposedly measure levels of racial prejudice and are broken down by age and political identification. They were based on the Implicit Association Test, as was the polynomials lesson.

A third example stated objective was for students to “build proficiency with social awareness as they practice with empathizing with classmates.” The so-called Social Emotional Learning (SEL) in math is prohibited in Florida.

