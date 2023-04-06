FPL donates $8,000 ultramodern drones to an M-DCPS schools

Involving technology, like drones, in education has been a priority for multiple institutions — Florida’s Power and Light (FPL) has recently contributed to making this access more widespread.

To help with George T. Baker Aviation Technical College’s Avionics Systems Technician Program, FPL has gifted the college cutting-edge drones with a total value of over $8,000.

Besides directly contributing to the program, FPL also considered this donation in terms of the current job market. With expertise in high-tech innovations becoming more valuable, their contribution will give some of the program’s students the opportunity to partake in the growing industry.

“Our avionics program includes a comprehensive drone component where students can design, assemble, repair and operate drones,” said Ciro Hidalgo, principal at George T. Baker Aviation Technical College. “FPL's generous donation of state-of-the-art drones will enhance our students' learning experience."

Last November, FPL also donated six racing drones as part of a “Drones in School” Team startup equipment package.

With the job market advancing so quickly, finding access to high-tech materials can get costly. Students receiving help from companies like FPL is a step forward for all future collaborations to advance learners of all ages across growing career paths.