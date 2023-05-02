Free AI bootcamp for high schoolers applications now open at MDC

Artificial Intelligence (AI) seems to be all the rage nowadays, and for those willing to expand their knowledge on the subject, a bootcamp on the subject will be available in Miami this fall.

Miami-Dade College will be hosting the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp for high school students, free of charge, for the fall 2023 semester.

The project’s mission is to spread basic AI knowledge and skills to underserved high school students in the community. Sessions will run from 2-6 p.m. on four consecutive Saturdays beginning October 14 and lasting until November 4. Accepted students must attend all sessions.

As the topic of AI becomes of increasing importance in our society, some of the concepts students will learn about are: what artificial intelligence actually is, how they interact with AI in their day-to-day lives, and the ethical implications of artificial intelligence systems – which include social media (like Tiktok, Instagram, and Facebook) recommendations and facial recognition. Another topic of focus for participants will be ChatGPT, a system that has been making rounds in the news recently as well. Students will be taught how Large Language Models like ChatGPT work to answer questions, write code, and ultimately how they are changing society.

Participants will get the chance to interact with corporate mentor instructors, who volunteered to teach students collegiate-level AI, ML, and data science in a more comprehensive way. Students will also be given the opportunity to work with open-source tools to build their individual applications related to Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Generative AI.

“It was a lot of fun, I learned things I didn't even know were possible with A.I. and their real-world applications showed me just how much it will change our world," said Brandon B., a 10th Grade, 2022 AI Bootcamp Participant.

Beginning their efforts in 2019, the Mark Cuban Foundation contributes curriculum materials, trains mentors, and recruits and scores applications for local attendees. Throughout the duration of the camp, they provide students with food, transportation, and access to laptops.

Besides Miami, the Foundation has brought their Bootcamp to cities like Dallas and Chicago. All students, regardless of prior experience with computer science, programming, or robotics, are encouraged to apply before Friday, September 8.

To apply now, visit markcubanai.org/mdcpr.

To learn more about the 2023 camp locations and other AI Bootcamps, visit markcubanai.org/faq.