Free summer business camps for high schoolers at MDC

By now, everyone has seen the wonders of how entrepreneurs have struck it big on "Shark Tank."

But have you wondered how to launch a brand or business, or even become a social media influencer?

The Business Innovation & Technology (BIT) Center of Miami Dade College is offering, at no-cost, three high school summer camps for juniors and seniors to learn about the important business world.

Classes in June will take place at five campus sites and lunch will be provided daily.

You may enroll in more than one camp. Choose the campus nearest your home.

There is limited seating. Entrants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis.

Digital Marketing

Learn how to launch a brand or become a social influencer with TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Google.

Dates: June 12-16 from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Campuses: Kendall, Padron, West and Wolfson

Stock and Crypto

Learn about Stocks and Crypto investing.

Dates: June 19-23 from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Campuses: North and Wolfson

E-Commerce

Learn how to launch a business on Amazon and Shopify

Dates: June 26-30 from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Campus: Wolfson

To learn more and receive the parent permission paperwork, please email MDC Professor Max Ramirez at rramirez2@mdc.edu or call/text 305-975-8998.