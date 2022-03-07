Funding for public schools at stake as House and Senate struggle with state education budget

With a week left before the end of the 2022 legislative session, the state education budget — which funds Florida’s K-12 school system — is up in the air.

A meeting last week between House and Senate budget negotiators was cancelled, yet they must come together to finalize a 2022-23 state budget for Florida before the end of the session.

At issue: House and Senate lawmakers disagree on several sticking points involving hundreds of millions of dollars for public schools next school year.

Here are some of the incongruencies between the House and Senate when it comes to education programs:

1.) starting teacher salaries and veteran teacher pay;

2.) $15 minimum wage for district staffers, including bus drivers and cafeteria workers;

3.) A district-specific financial penalty as a result of mask mandates from earlier this school year.

Budget negotiators dealing with other concerns — such as health and human services, agriculture, and tourism —met several times last week. But budget negotiators for education have not met since Tuesday evening, raising questions on the status of state education finances for the next school year.

“Conference issues will bump to Chair (Jay) Trumbull and Chair (Kelli) Stargel,” according to an email from House staffers. For readers, that means budget negotiators were unable to agree on key funding issues for state education.

Now, the two appropriation chairs in the House and Senate must work it out.

Gov. Ron DeSantis previously asked lawmakers to allot $600 million towards raising starting salaries for teachers, and the Senate agreed. But the House education budget has a much broader approach that adds up to $800 million for starting and veteran teachers.

In addition, higher education funding also is up in the air.

The legislation session is scheduled to end March 11.

Portions of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.