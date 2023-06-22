Green Champions spotlight Biden Administration’s broken promise regarding the Willow Project oil exploration project

On March 13, the Biden Administration approved the $8 billion Willow Project in an attempt to exploit the native northern Alaskan environment to increase domestic oil production. The project calls for the construction of 250 oil drills, with the goal of producing 600 million barrels of oil.

Some experts say the Willow Project will become one of the most detrimental industrial projects to the North American environment in years, threatening to release massive amounts of fossil fuels into the atmosphere. All of this raises the simple question: Why aren’t we talking about it?

Approval of the massive oil drilling project in Alaska completely contradicts the climate policies the Biden administration had promised. President Joe Biden promised a ban on fracking on American land and waters, and was adamant about dropping the US’s carbon emission by nearly 50% of what 2005 saw. Yet, he approved the project, which is a devastating blow in the ongoing fight against climate change. This project alone will produce 9.2 million tons of carbon emissions per year, 4% of the U.S. carbon emissions or the carbon emissions of 2 million cars, and is expected to release 260 million metric tons over the course of 30 years.

Such a substantial contribution to greenhouse gas emissions will undoubtedly exacerbate the already dire consequences of climate change. As students, we are deeply concerned about his decision, as it puts the interests of the declining oil industry ahead of the urgent need for sustainable alternatives.

Furthermore, the media's lack of sustained attention to the Willow Project is deeply concerning, especially when considering its potential impact on our future.

The Morning Consult Survey showed that 30% of young voters had never heard of the Willow project, reflecting the lack of media coverage. We are acutely aware that the consequences of climate change will be felt most intensely by our generation and those to come. The media's short attention span regarding such crucial environmental issues undermines our ability to stay informed, mobilize public opinion, and drive change.

As MAST students, we have been taught to recognize the responsibility that is placed on our generation to take care of our planet. Our future and our children's future is at stake. It is imperative that we continually voice our concerns, actively engage in informed discussions, and hold policymakers accountable for their decisions. Despite the $4.9 billion in expected federal revenue, the consequences of the Willow Project extend far beyond the promise of economic gain. The short-term benefit of lower gas prices pale in comparison to the long-term risks it poses to our planet. For the sake of humanity's future, it is essential to consider the larger picture and prioritize the preservation of our environment.

The Willow Project's impact on the environment cannot be understated. Its approval represents a betrayal of promises made. It represents a disregard for modern climate policies and the urgent need to combat global warming. As students, we must raise awareness, advocate for sustainable alternatives, and hold decision-makers accountable for promises they break. We must remain proactive in securing our future, or else we may be stuck with an empty can at the end of the road.

Submitted by MAST Academy students rising seniors and Green Champions Sam Grossman, Santiago Lastra, Alejandro Perez, Kamilah Guardian and Rick Gomez.