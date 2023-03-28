“HB 1 is not about choice, it’s about defunding our neighborhood public schools…” DeSantis signs massive voucher expansion while in Miami

On Monday, while visiting Christopher Columbus High School, a Catholic private school in SW Miami, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an expansive voucher law to provide public money for children to attend parochial, secular and other private schools across the state.

The signing came despite previous skepticism about letting millionaire and billionaire families participate in Florida’s K-12 school voucher programs.

In the past, voucher, or “scholarship” programs have been used by low-income and middle-income families. But that won’t be the case under the new law that begins July 1, 2023.

Soon, the wealthiest of families will be eligible for taxpayer dollars to give their kids a private education, including at elite, pricey private schools.

What happens if a child wants to go to a private school but is rejected? What if a private school has a tuition fee that is higher than the value of a voucher provided by the state?

The new voucher expansion will provide families with what are called “empowerment savings accounts.” The idea is to let families have a flexible fund that could be used for a variety of expenses, including private school tuition, tutors, online courses and learning materials, according to legislative analysis.

The funds available will be equal to the public-school district’s per-student funding.

Current budget proposals suggest that could be about $8,500 dollars on average.

A scholarship funding organization such as Step Up for Students will be tasked to approve expenditures before funding goes out to the families using the state voucher funds and will be required to post “purchasing guidelines” for authorized use of voucher funds on its website.

Such organizations are also required to notify parents that participation in a scholarship program does not guarantee enrollment in a particular private school.

“It expands school choice to every single student in the state of Florida and it does that by eliminating the current financial eligibility restrictions and allowing any student who is a resident of Florida and is eligible to enroll in K-12 to participate in school choice scholarships,” DeSantis said at the bill signing Monday.

He added:

“Now, primarily there will be a preference for low and middle-income family, but at the end of the day, we fundamentally believe that the money should follow the student. And it should be directed based on what the parent thinks is the most appropriate education program for their child,” he added.

The voucher bill HB 1, which is now signed by the governor, also includes a variety of measures intending to “deregulate” public schools, including removing a graduation requirement that forced students to take one of their classes online and expands a temporary teaching certificate expiration from just three years to five years.

A Phoenix analysis found that several districts had high percentages of private schools within their school district boundaries.

For example, Miami-Dade had the highest percentage of private schools in its district in Florida. Following Miami-Dade.

Reactions to voucher expansion

Rep. Fentrice Driskell, the House Democratic Leader referred to the voucher expansion as “coupons” for millionaires, in a virtual press availability Monday.

“This could be devastating to Florida’s public schools,” Driskell said. “Which, always keep in mind that the Florida Constitution mandates that the Legislature have an adequately funded, well-funded, high-quality system for public schools, not these two systems that we have created with these corporate schools and the coupons that we’re giving to millionaires so that they can send their kids to these corporate schools.”

Rep. Angie Nixon, a Democrat who represents part of Duval County and an opponent of the school voucher expansion, said in a written statement following the bill signing:

“While our teachers need a raise and our students need supplies, this bill will take away those much-needed resources. HB 1 is not about choice, it’s about defunding our neighborhood public schools, taking that choice away from Florida’s families.”

Meanwhile, Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, who is a vocal supporter for vouchers, is celebrating the bill signing. He said in a tweet Monday:

“Historic day in the #SunshineState! Thank you @GovRonDeSantis, @Paul_Renner, @Kathleen4SWFL for making Florida the #1 state for educational freedom. #HB1 gives families and students unprecedented choice, transforms education.”

Other organizations are in support of the school voucher expansion.

“With only 53 percent of Florida third graders reading at or above grade level, it is clear Florida families and students need support and flexibility, and this bill empowers them to have tailored educational experiences rather than the current one-size fits all approach,” The Florida Chamber of Commerce said in a written statement Monday.

Some religious intuitions have voiced their support for the bill signing as well.

“Catholic schools look forward to working with the Florida Department of Education and scholarship funding organizations to implement the provisions of this historic law that will transform K-12 education in Florida,” said Michael Sheedy, executive director for the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops, according to a press release. “This marks the accomplishment of a long-standing goal of so many stakeholders to bring educational choice to every family in Florida.”

To watch the press conference at Christopher Columbus High School, click here.

This report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee. It has been edited for length. To read the entire report, click here.

Florida Phoenix Deputy Editor Michael Moline contributed to this report.