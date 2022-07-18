The 502 Project is providing students with insights on topics centered around Cybersecurity.

This organization seeks to develop a persistent cybersecurity community platform for high-school students, providing participants with access to peers and a diverse group of cybersecurity mentors.

With sponsors and speakers from Microsoft, TrendMicro and Mitre, students will learn about Communicating in Intelligence, Cybersecurity Workforce Pathways, Internet Safety, Network Threats and Vulnerabilities, Evolution of Cybersecurity, Exploitation vs Attack, Security vs. Privacy, along with what it means to be a cybersecurity professional.

Summer Camp started on July 11 and runs until July 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, at Miami Senior High School, in the City of Miami, Florida.

