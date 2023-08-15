If I Had My Child to Raise Over Again

The start of a new school year, which starts. this Thursday, August 17, brings a change from the summer routine, along with nervous parents and excited students.

As the hecticness of the first few days of school take over our lives, we hope this classic poem is a reminder that we only get to do this parenting thing once and helps remind us to cherish all the moments that we can.

If I had my child to raise all over again, I'd finger paint more, and point the finger less.

I'd do less correcting, and more connecting.

I'd take my eyes off my watch and watch with my eyes.

I would care to know less and know to care more.

I'd take more hikes and fly more kites.

I'd stop playing serious, and seriously play.

I'd run through more fields, and gaze at more stars.

I'd do more hugging, and less tugging.

I would be firm less often and affirm much more.

I'd built self-esteem first, and the house later.

I'd teach less about the love of power.

And more about the power of love.

By Diane Loomans

From 100 Ways to Build Self-Esteem & Teach Values by Diana Loomans (c) 2004 New World Library