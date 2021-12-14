It’s official: LA school board approves Carvalho’s $440,000 salary as local reaction to his resignation pours in

Moving to the Left Coast and a larger school district, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho last week accepted a new position to lead the Los Angeles Unified School District In California, the nation’s second-largest district.

What his departure could mean for Key Biscayne public schools is uncertain. Principals at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center and at MAST Academy and officials with the Florida PTA did not go on record at this time.

There was no word on when Carvalho’s last day of work will be in Miami, although School Board President Kelly Gomez told the Los Angeles Times she expects him to start in early spring. His employment still hinges on negotiations of terms and a vote by School Board members in Los Angeles.

Carvalho, 57, has been the leader of Miami-Dade County Public Schools — the nation’s fourth-largest school district — since 2008.

“Even though I will be calling Los Angeles home, Miami will always have a special place in my heart,” Carvalho told reporters, who on his Twitter page wanted to thank “everyone who believes in Team 305.”

In a 2019 study by BackgroundChecks.org, that included graduation rates, test scores, teacher quality and funding per student, Miami-Dade Public Schools ranked No. 8 as the top 10 best school districts in the U.S., the highest non-California school district in the mix. Los Angeles United was ranked fourth. Broward Schools was ranked 12th.

This year, Carvalho and School Board officials grabbed national attention as one of the state’s dozen districts to defy Gov. Ron DeSantis’ order by mandating masks at the start of the school year, placing students’ safety over the threat of missing paychecks.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s Office released a statement on her behalf. She called him a “transformational leader who led our county’s school district with courage and compassion through one of the most challenging times in our history.”

Reaction from the community showed the largely genuine support he had, some even calling it “devastating news.” Some examples of tweets:

“Thank you so much Mr. Carvalho for always putting the children’s interest first, for standing your ground and doing the right thing despite politics. You are a huge loss to MDPS.” - Lissette Montalvo

“So sad! I am very worried about what is going to happen now with our school system!!” - Liliana Lopez

As an immigrant and proud product of our public schools: thank YOU! Thank you for embodying the American Dream for which so many have risked so much. We are forever grateful for your service to our community.” - Daniela Ferrara

“This community cannot begin to thank you enough for all you have done to improve our schools and bring advantages to our children. Your legacy will live on here as your work will bring sustaining success.” - Barry E. Johnson

“You’re an inspiration to all. Thank you for your service. Not ONCE did you make the news for the wrong reasons.” - Raul A. Martinez

The Los Angeles district reportedly has about 450,000 students and more than 1,000 schools, while Miami-Dade has about 350,000 students in traditional public and charter schools. Carvalho’s current annual salary is reportedly in the vicinity of $350,000.

Austin Beutner had been the superintendent in Los Angeles for three years before departing on June 30. His reported salary also was $350,000. Megan Reilly took over as the Interim Superintendent this school year.

On Tuesday, the L.A. School Board, by a 7-0 vote, approved Carvalho's contract, a 4-year agreement and a salary of $440,000, the LA Times reported.

According to salary.com, the average salary for school superintendents in California is $187,015 as of Nov. 29. The average in Florida is $159,055.

Los Angeles district students at middle and high schools must be fully vaccinated by Jan. 10 and will no longer have to wear masks outside. Elementary school students won’t be part of the vaccine mandate as of yet, but they won’t need masks outdoors.