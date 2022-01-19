Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis launches new toolkit and public messaging to warn kids about fentanyl, other drugs

Nancy Ackerman, a mother of an 19-year old daughter, joined First Lady Casey DeSantis at a roundtable discussion this week and relayed the story of her daughter overdosing on fentanyl and dying.

“I don’t even call it a drug. I just call it a poison,” Ackerman said. “Too many people I know have lost their children now to fentanyl, specifically.”

For all the moms, dads and family members who have felt the pain of drug abuse and death, last week’s roundtable this week highlighted efforts to try to stop the scourge, starting in Florida schools.

First Lady DeSantis announced a new toolkit and public messaging campaign to educate students on the dangers of drug use.

“Back in the day when we were in school, it was ‘Just Say No,’” DeSantis said. “This is really the ‘Just say no, but here’s why.’”

The initial “Just Say No” campaign is a reference to a 1980’s era education campaign pushed by then U.S. First Lady Nancy Reagan, who died in 2016. Other programs aimed to curtail drug use among kids, such as the D.A.R.E. program (Drug Abuse Resistance Education).

Casey DeSantis has been pushing a statewide drug education initiative for some time, called “The Facts. Your Future,” which focuses on what the First Lady calls “prevention services” to “empower the kids with facts to make to make the right decisions as it pertains to drug usage.”

“Now we’re really starting to get the momentum and get some really good results for what we knew back then was the right thing to do,” she said.

She was joined by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who discussed how juvenile drug use can impact the development of young brains.

“Teens and children who are exposed to drugs are more likely to develop addictions when they are adults,” Ladapo noted.

The Ron DeSantis administration has taken other steps to curtail drug use among kids, such as adopting new standards that require Florida schools to provide instruction on drug use and abuse education in grades K-12.

The roundtable highlighted new “t00lkits” of curriculum to schools for free to give information about drugs.

The toolkit provides a fact sheet about different kinds of drugs and their effects, resources for where to get help if someone is struggling with addiction, and other information.

For example, the toolkit discusses opioids, noting that while it is a drug that can be obtained legally with a prescription, such doses can still lead to addiction.

The toolkit pulls information from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which notes that opioids were involved in over 70 percent of drug overdose deaths in the United States in 2019.

The toolkit also provides a “conversation map,” which attempts to refocus common perceptions kids may have about drugs and alcohol and help students have “difficult” conversations with their friends or online.

Another aspect to the program is to have educational assemblies on the effects of drugs, in which children would gather in their schools and hear from different perspectives about how drugs can impact their health, their life plans, and other consequences.

Some of these speakers could include medical professionals discussing the biological effects of drugs on the body, law enforcement officers outlining the legal repercussions of getting caught with drugs, and firsthand testimonies of how drugs have impacted people’s lives.

This is where people like Nancy Ackerman come in, and others who have lost loved ones to drug overdoses.

Ackerman said that her daughter’s issues started with “a little problem with alcohol” and even went to rehab for it.

“And a couple months later, we don’t know exactly how she met the people, but she wound up meeting some people who introduced her to heroin, which turned out to be pure fentanyl and she overdosed and died,” Ackerman said.

Alton Voss, who wanted to play for the NFL, a dream which was derailed when he developed an addiction to opioids, as he struggled with pressures and expectations when he attended college. He also spoke at the roundtable.

“I started suffering in silence. And then this weekend ‘fun’ started spilling into the weekdays until it became an addiction. And I eventually quit the team and quit football,” Voss said. His addiction continued for years after that, getting prescribed Oxycontin and Roxicodone from a doctor.

He started getting treatment for his addiction in 2011, which he said is the last time he’s used.

These kinds of stories are the ones Casey DeSantis wants to highlight in these school assemblies.

Parts of this report first appeared on the website of the Florida Phoenix, a nonprofit news organization dedicated to coverage of state government and politics from Tallahassee.