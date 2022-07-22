K-12 school students return to school facing a triangle of health outbreaks and potential infections

With the 2022-23 school year looming in Florida, millions of students and staff at K-12 brick-and-mortar schools and college campuses could face a triangle of health outbreaks and potential infections, with diseases already circulating in the state, nation, and the world.

Even so, K-12 educators say school buildings will have fewer health protections for students and staff — for example, no more mask mandates — as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and other potential medical threats expand.

However, some public colleges and universities have been strongly recommending students, faculty and staff to follow protocols, such as masking in indoor settings and encouraging vaccines to minimize the risk of COVID.

Florida’s COVID-19 cases have been rising due to the highly transmissible omicron subvariant called BA.5. The serious and deadly meningococcal disease — infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord — recently became an outbreak in Florida. And the monkeypox virus, causing a characteristic skin rash, has rapidly expanded in Florida and around the world.

The diseases circulating in the public-school arena could potentially increase infections, particularly in the absence of face masks, social distancing, and other safety measures to mitigate the spread of COVID and other diseases.

K-12: Options limited

As soon as July 28, K-12 public school teachers will start returning to their classrooms to prepare for the 2022-23 school year. In Miami-Dade County, classes at public school start Monday, August 17.

In the past two academic years, protective measures sparked political divides in education, specifically with masks.

GOP leaders rallied behind allowing parents to decide whether their own students could wear masks in schools, not districts, accelerating the “parents’ rights” movement among conservatives based off a Florida law signed in March 2021.

There were clashes between the state and local districts surrounding mask requirements, ultimately leading to the Education Department withholding certain salaries of school boards that voted to implement mask mandates. And legal challenges ensued but later fizzled out.

Some school districts are still encouraging mask use, even if the district cannot enforce the protocol.

“Masks are not required, but the district continues to strongly encourage students, staff, visitors and vendors to wear face coverings indoors at any district school location or vehicle,” according to Cathleen Brennan, communications staffer with Broward County Public Schools, in an email to the Phoenix.

BA.5, monkeypox and Meningococcal disease

While COVID-19 is well known by now, not everyone keeps up with it — or other major diseases.

Here’s what you should know when it comes to the latest information on COVID and two other diseases as Florida’s school year start.

BA.5, a subvariant of omicron, has become the dominant COVID variant in the United States and has accounted for 77.9 percent of new COVID cases, according to data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). In addition, cases have been increasing in Florida, with 12,466 new cases reported on July 20, according to CDC data.

That figure is larger than the number of new cases during springtime 2022.

As to BA.5, federal health officials are warning that the subvariant is more transmissible and could lead to more hospitalizations.

CDC spokeswoman Kristen Nordlund said in an email to the Florida Phoenix:

“An increase in cases may lead to an increase in hospitalizations and changes to CDC’s COVID Community Levels (CCL) in certain areas. However, there is no evidence available at this time to suggest that BA.5 causes more severe disease than other variants or omicron lineages.”

The COVID Community Levels in the United States indicate that the risk from COVID-19 is increasing in many areas. That means people should stay up to date on vaccines and take appropriate precautions.

In addition to COVID, federal and global health officials are continuing to monitor the 2022 outbreak of monkeypox and meningococcal diseases. Cases have continued to rise, and officials have said those diseases are disproportionately impacting the LGBTQ+ community.

Cases of monkeypox, a rare disease that typically causes a characteristic skin rash, continue to climb in Florida and throughout the country. In Florida, there have been 226 monkeypox cases across 16 counties, state department of health data show, with South Florida accounting for the most cases. Broward County reported 117 cases and Miami-Dade reported 60 cases, as of Thursday.

The CDC data show a total of 2,323 confirmed monkeypox cases in the nation, with the most cases in New York (581), California (356), Illinois (208) and Florida (208) in the CDC analysis. Globally, there have been 15,335 cases “in countries that have not historically reported monkeypox” across 66 countries.

Another concerning disease spreading in Florida is meningococcal, which has caused deaths and has been detected in 17 counties, state data show.

The disease includes infections of the lining of the brain and spinal cord (meningitis) and bloodstream, according to the CDC, which created a web page within its website dedicated to information about the 2022 outbreak of meningococcal disease in Florida.

According to the Florida Department of Health, there have been 48 cases in Florida, with the most infections in Orange County (14).

State officials have posted general information about the disease, including symptoms, treatment options and vaccines. But the CDC has been involved as well, calling the outbreak “one of the worst outbreaks of meningococcal disease among gay and bisexual men in U.S. history.”

