K-8 Center, MAST and all Miami-Dade Public schools to reopen Thursday

After deciding to close a schools Wednesday, the M-DCPS schools district announced that schools will reopen as usual on Thursday, November 10, 2022. This after the Tropical Storm Watch in place for Miami-Dade County was lifted on Wednesday.

The district said the decision was based on the latest information from the National Weather Service, and consultation with the County’s emergency officials.

All adult, after-care programs, athletics, and school activities will also resume.

Friday, November 11, 2022, is Veterans Day, a federal holiday, therefore all M-DCPS schools and facilities will be closed.