K-8 Center’s Pre-K lottery completed and waiting list ready; school registration open

Recently, the Key Biscayne K-8 Center held the annual Pre-K lottery in the school cafeteria.

With the Pre-K students selected for the 2023-2024 school year, a waiting list is in place and families can register to be placed on it for the next school year. During the lottery, 39 names for 2 classes were selected. One spot is reserved for any student with special needs that might apply in the future.

Registration for all grades opened on March 1. Parents can submit their registration documents to the school from 8:30 a.m. to Noon, Monday through Friday.

If there are any questions, contact Susan Suarez at the school: (305) 361-5418, or email ssuarez@dadeschools.net.