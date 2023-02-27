KB Presbyterian School fundraiser event to celebrate school’s 25th anniversary

The Key Biscayne Presbyterian School is celebrating its silver anniversary on Thursday March 9th., and everyone is invited to the milestone gathering at the school, starting at 6 p.m.

The event is also a fundraiser for a tiki hut over the school's playground to block out the sun. The school is located at 160 Harbor Drive.

The fundraiser includes a silent auction for party packages, fishing trips, spa experiences and a day on a private yacht, in addition to trips to Vermont, Boston, Santa Barbara, CA, and Cartagena, Colombia.

Additionally, there will be a showcase of students' art, food, wine, cocktails and live musical entertainment. The event is free to attend.

"We're hoping to get families who used to be here, alumni and anyone who wants to come," said Anne Rothe, the school's director. "The event is open to the community."

This is the fundraiser’s second year. Rothe said more than $50,000 was raised by the school and its PTA last year and the money was used to install hurricane impact windows at the facility.

"Thanks to the PTA and the wonderful group of parents for putting all of their energy into these efforts has made the fundraising a success," she said.

For more information, call (305) 361-2058.