Key Biscayne fourth graders chime in about new, strict enforcement of e-bike drivers

Last week, Islander News staffers spent time with Key Biscayne K-8 4th graders taught by Walshe Crawford and Darlene Moller-Medina. We discussed aspects of journalism, fact-gathering, and writing different types of stories. Then we dove into a lively discussion about Key Biscayne’s stepped-up enforcement of e-bikes and e-scooters on the island – the result of citizen complaints about kids’ dangerous driving or irregardless of common courtesy. Many of the students said they owned one of these devices.

After our discussion, the students were asked to fashion their opinion on the topic and write it for publication. Here are their first-person opinions:

By Sebastian Dangond

I think that e-bikes and e-scooters are bad. One reason is that the maximum speed of an e-bike is 20 miles per hour. Even though you may think that is normal, the citizens here crash into kids that have e-bikes or e-scooter. Also let's say a family is walking with their child, then suddenly a kid with an e-bike appears and barely stops before crashing into the little kid. That’s right. A kid can get run over by electric bikes. My second concern is exercise. How much exercise can you get when you are driving an e-bike rather than riding a regular bike? Many e-bikes don't even have pedals - so cannot give you exercise! They are just a different kind of motorcycle.

By Spencer Bustos Roessler

I dislike the idea of electric bikes and scooters being on the Village Green. l dislike them being on the Village Green because I got hit on the knee by one and almost died.

The other side says that you cannot kick a bunch of reckless teens onto the street. This is also true. Yet, the pros outweigh the cons, and electric bikes should get put on the streets, and also be banned from the Village Green.

By Simon Canaglia

I believe that the new rule in Key Biscayne is absurd. I mean that they are forcing us to go in the streets with a bike or e-scooter. That is just not right. You could crash into a car. One day, I was using my plain old bike and the police stopped me and gave me a ticket with no warning. They made me, underaged, sign (the ticket). It is illegal for a police officer to force a kid to sign a ticket. Plus, the law isn't right. I mean in what other way am I to go to school? How do I go to soccer? This new rule is going to double the amount of accidents. That's just absurd.

By Paloma Joffe

In my opinion, it is unfair that people who follow the law get punished for what other people do. Police officers have been giving tickets to people who aren't even breaking the law. My classmate has been stopped by a police officer for no reason at all! Plus, putting kids and teenagers on the street won't fix anything. It might even make things worse by increasing car crashes! I think they should at least have a permit to allow the people who follow the laws to ride on sidewalks.

By Otho Marlieri

Here on the Key people are getting fines for riding in the Village Green because there are too many accidents happening. At first the police were just giving warnings, but no one was listening. After about 500 warnings, still nobody listened, so they started giving out fines and said that you can't ride on the Village Green and if you do so you have to walk your bike. And if you actually want to ride it you have to ride on the street. So, a few days later a kid on a Super73 lost his balance because of the car that was closing in on him, and he fell off of his e-bike and flew into the car window. He wasn't that injured so it turned out okay. I think that the police should warn both motorists and e-vehicle riders.

By Nikkie Nahuz

Do people expect minors to bike and scooter on the road!? This is a menace! In my opinion, e-bikes and e-scooters should not be placed in the road with traffic. First of all, many little kids use these vehicles, so it would be very dangerous. Also people do not feel comfortable on the street or safe, like me. I also believe that people should be cautious of their surroundings and get tickets if they do not wear helmets. You also have to have the lights to give you a lesser chance of getting hit. I only care about safety rules and e-bikes on the street is not one. Stay safe!

By Clarissa Oletta

You have to be extremely careful when riding an electric scooter or bike! You might be wondering, why? Safety. YOUR safety! Police officers have been giving tickets to people who ride any type of bike or scooter. That has its pros and cons. A good thing about it is that you and the people around you are safer. A bad thing is that riding on the road is very dangerous. I learned how to ride my bike in the Village Green, so that breaks my heart. One reason everyone could be safer is by actually wearing your helmets and not only hanging it on the handles. Another way to be safer is to put a speed limit on the electric devices. I feel like if people were more responsible riding the e-bikes and electric scooters, our island could be a 100% safer, and they could allow bikes and scooters on the Village Green.

By Cristina Caparros

Do you think e-bikes and e-scooters are safe? In my opinion, no. But is that a reason to also ban normal bikes and scooters from the sidewalk? NO! If you live on the island, then you know a couple weeks ago (the Village) banned all normal and e bikes and scooters from the sidewalks of the Village Green. But why? Well, based on what I know, no mom here who wasted a couple thousand dollars on an e-bike, or hundreds of e-scooters, wanted them to be banned. I get the point of why electric bikes and e-scooters cannot be on the sidewalk. Some of them go up to 30 miles per hour; and those electric scooters go up to 20 mph. But that is no reason to put us on that road/street.

By Vince Chaustre

Kids are getting fined for riding e-bikes, e-scooters and bicycles on the sidewalks by and in the Village Green. I think e-bikes and scooters with riders as young as nine years old should not be on the streets. That is like saying that cars should be riding on sidewalks! I believe it is better that kids ride on the park's sidewalks than on the streets. A handful of people with e-bikes and scooters got $75 fines when the rule was put out – even two of my friends on pedal bikes that don't go more than 10 mph got fines. While the police are telling people to walk their bikes and giving out fines, they are on their police bikes! I think the police should not make kids ride on the streets.

By Kaden Polychrones

E-bikes and e-scooters… I disagree with the law. You should be able to ride your e-scooter on the sidewalks at the Village Green because there are a lot of people on their phones while driving and they could hit somebody while they are riding. And some people are training to ride e-scooters and are not ready to go on the street. I would personally not feel safe riding on the street yet. That is why I think we should be able to ride in the village green with e-scooters

By Mathias Urban

Do the police think we are going to get electric bikes and scooters and then throw them in a garbage truck?! Trust me, I do not like crazy electric bikes and scooters going on the sidewalk at 20 mph, but I also hate the police putting 10-year-old KIDS (riding them) on the street. That sounds messed up if you ask me. Giving a ticket for $75 just for riding in a park? Really? And now (they are including) normal bikes for that law. A Super 73 is $4,000. You or your parents have to … throw it away. If you need to buy a new normal scooter, it still can cost a lot of money. I would have my leg or arm broken than someone DIE or get injured for life.

By Lina Zadeh

There is a problem in Key Biscayne and it needs to be solved. E-bikes are a problem because kids and adults are not following the rules. I have a friend that got a ticket from the police for that reason. The police are trying to solve the problem. There are laws to stop it, but it does not help if nobody follows them. Rules say that they cannot ride e-bikes in the park or on the boardwalks. They have to ride e-bikes on the street. But then there's the problem with the cars, which is also dangerous. If they allow e-bikes on the sidewalk, it would be very dangerous for pedestrians. Maybe it’s best to ban e-bikes. It is much less dangerous to ride regular bikes and healthier too, especially for kids!

By Angelica Grillas

I think it is outrageous that cops are giving tickets to people riding electric scooters/bikes. I do not live on Key Biscayne, but just off it. I heard all these different stories. I can tell you, for example, that (a friend) got a $75 ticket for riding his bike on the sidewalk. That is crazy! That you must ride on the street is unbelievable because of how unsafe it is. I also heard that some of the overseers made a rule that if you are speeding you will have to pay as well. But (the ticket is) really expensive. People will want to sell that bike and get a non-electric bike/scooters so the cops will not have to stop as many people. I do not like the new rule!

By Lexie Eyzenberg

I think some people are following the rules and get punished for nothing. Police officers have been giving out tickets to people that aren't really doing anything. One time, my friend was riding his bike, minding his own business and suddenly a police officer stopped him and gave him a ticket for riding next to the park. And my other friend got caught riding (her scooter) without a helmet… but did not get a ticket. Isn't that crazy!

By David Palacios

I can’t believe that police officers are planning to ban Super 73s and electric scooters. How am I going to get to school?! I get that it’s dangerous, but what about us? I can't believe that they're going to stop letting Super 73s be ridden on the sidewalk and not ride in the Village Green park. I get that you’re not supposed to look at your (mobile) devices while riding and I know that our officers are trying to keep us safe. But it’s absurd that they want to BAN them.

By Diana Barbera

I think that e-scooters and e-bikes are bad being in the Village Green. There is this new law that if you ride an electric scooter or bikes in the Village Green you get a ticket, and I am very happy about it. A lot of people (...or kids!) text while they go on an e-scooter or e-bike. The editor from Islander News gave us an example of two kids that were on FaceTime riding an electric scooter, and they almost ran her over a woman with a carriage and a baby inside! Imagine that! This is why I think that e-scooters and e-bikes in the Village Green are very bad.

By Alex Contreras

This is happening: Members of the community want to ban electric scooters and bikes. They were banned near the Village Green sidewalk. Now, kids must ride their electric scooters and electric bikes on the road. In my opinion, this is not a good idea – because kids could get run over by a car. I think a solution is that scooters need to get registered. The police should make a driving test to see if kids can ride e-transportation devices on the sidewalk in a safe way. This new law could affect the world and community! My friend got a $75 ticket for riding a regular scooter with a helmet on the sidewalk. I think we need to come up with a better solution to help everyone in Key Biscayne!

By Adela Montes

Do you like e-bikes? I do not. I think they are dangerous. Last week, I was going to gymnastics on my scooter, with all that you need, and I stopped at a red light and there were two teenagers without helmets watching their phones and going super-fast. When I stopped, I saw them just going past the red light so fast that they did not see me and I had to turn for them not to crash into me. I think (e-bikes and e-scooters) should not even be allowed here. There have been a lot of accidents happening around here because of this recklessness.

By Elisa Castro

I believe that the new law of no E-Scooters or E-Bikes in the parks is incorrect and unfair. Although most people are careless while riding them, that doesn't mean everyone is! Some people on E-Scooters or E-Bikes pay very careful attention to their surroundings and to riding them correctly. They have all their safety equipment including the helmet and they still get a ticket! For example, my friend was riding a regular bike with all his safety equipment and got a 75-dollar ticket, that's absurd! Sometimes people on E-Bikes and E-Scooters are waiting for the sign to turn green (the one for people) and when they are passing, a car just zooms through, and the people complain that they are not being careful!?

By Diego Lobos

We need to be safe! Oh no! A Super 73 electric scooter crashed into a lady crossing the street. This topic is about electric scooters and electric bikes. Lots of incidents have happened here in Key Biscayne with e-scooters, and e-bikes. My opinion is that they should make another sidewalk for them to ride instead of the sidewalk that people walk on. One reason is that eE-scooters and e-bikes crash into people walking on the sidewalk. Another reason is that they ride on their scooters with their phones without looking at what’s in front of them. My final reason is that they go like wild animals. I think they should be allowed, but they should be placed somewhere else.

By Enrico Fonseca

Visualize two police officers stopping you, saying that you can’t ride your new e-bike your parents had spent $3,000 to buy, and you can’t ride it anymore. This is the reality at Key Biscayne parks. People say it is safer for everyone not riding your e-bike. But they are wrong in that no e-bikes are allowed in the parks because in the early morning a lot of children use the park to go to school. I think that whoever agrees with no e-bikes and e-scooters is wrong.

By Martin Venturino

These bikes are so chaotic they made a new law. They can be dangerous. Multiple accidents have happened. They are not safe on the sidewalk. They must be on the road now, but they are still unsafe. It is not safe everywhere with the way they bike. If it is not safe, why do it?

By Mariana Monsalve

E-scooters here, e-bikes there, because they are everywhere. I think giving tickets to this type of vehicle is an innovative idea. I believe this for several reasons. The first is they move at the speed of lighting. They are dangerous to people walking. Here is one of my experiences: I was once walking with my friend and her dog, and her sister was running with the dog. This teenager almost crashed into us. But luckily, that did not happen.

By Ana Tonkin

Do you know the dangers that e-bikes and e-scooters could cause? Well, many things can go wrong. In my opinion those types of vehicles are very bad. Sometimes people in vehicles go over the speed limit. And kids end up getting speed tickets. Did you know that it is illegal for two people to ride in the same scooter. So, let's follow the rules!

By Jacinta Donantuena

Imagine this. You are driving a car, then out of nowhere you see a group of young kids speeding on electric bikes and scooters like a flash! You almost ran them over and got them severely hurt! But don’t worry, it was not your fault. It was the electric scooters and e-bikes' fault. I think these electric vehicles are dangerous and despicable for young children! Why? Well kids have actually fallen off these vehicles and gone to the hospital! These have even killed (or injured) many young children. So please, stay safe and don’t use these electric vehicles. They aren't cool and don’t make you. Trust me.

By Malena Munoz Legarre

Would we? That’s the question we all need to answer. “Would we be able to live without e-bikes and e-scooters”? Yes, we would. These are some reasons why: We used to live without them; and they are dangerous. Also, people speed on the streets, and they can hurt or run people over! I believe that e-bikes and e-scooters are a horrible invention!

By Alexander Richter

E-devices are dangerous and evil. They should be exterminated completely, for safety. These scooters and bikes have caused many accidents. Kids should not be able to ride these electric things that can go at incredibly fast speeds. These high seeds could potentially harm someone severely and you might even die. There have been many accidents.

By Juan Furest

Imagine how many electric bikes and scooters go to the park every day? How many accidents happen with electric scooters and electric bikes daily in the Key? I think electric bikes and electric bikes are dangerous. There is a new rule, that you can't ride them in any Key Biscayne park. Imagine an old lady walking along the sidewalk and some random guy on an electric bike or electric scooter and runs over the old lady. The old lady would get seriously injured, and the guy would have to pay a fee, and might have to pay her hospital bill.

By Catalina Rodriguez

Oh no, another accident, and it is with an e-scooter! E-scooters and e-bikes are terrible! These bikes and scooters (let’s call them “the Es”) can cause a lot of trouble. The Es go really fast. Sometimes the Es crash into other people or into other vehicles. Drivers of the Es also can hurt themselves. I once saw a girl going slow in her scooter, then a boy on a scooter going too fast almost ran over the girl. So that is why the Es are bad.

By Simon Quijano

Imagine no Super73’s, bikes or scooters on the parks or sidewalks. Is it good for our island kids? They won't be able to go to school on bikes, e-bikes or scooters. I think it would be awful for our island. First of all, if you are responsible with your bikes, e-bikes, or scooters, why should you be punished? Second, many crashes have been the car driver's fault, and responsible drivers should not be punished for things they did not do.

By Olivia Knez

Do you like the new law? What law?The e-bike and e-scooter law, of course. The law says you cannot ride your e-bike and e-scooter in the Village Green and must ride them on the road! This is not good. It would be better to ride on a sidewalk than on the road because if there are 10-year-olds on the street, there will be more crashes there than on the sidewalk. That is dangerous! And they are now giving tickets for regular bikes. That is crazy.

By Alexandra Figueroa

Picture this a world without electric scooters and bikes. So nice and beautiful. The reason I say this is because these bikes are not supposed to hold two or three people. They are supposed to hold one person. Scooters are also meant for one person. The reason they are terrible is because they can get the person on it, and off of it, injured. A kid on an electric scooter in front of St. Agnes got hit by a car and shattered the front window. This is why electric scooters and w-bikes are dangerous.

By Victoria Berriochoa

Picture this, you're walking on the sidewalk and out of nowhere an electric bike almost runs you over. That would be scary, right. Over the last few weeks people on electric bikes and scooters have hurt themselves or others. I hear the police are giving $75 tickets. I think that electric bikes and scooters should be banned. Kids are crashing into cars and getting hurt. This is why I think that they should be banned.

By Martina Solano

Imagine your kid riding an electric bike, motorcycles and scooters in the street. Well, that is what your kid will have to do now. In Key Biscayne, nobody can ride anything on sidewalks or the Village Green. If you do, you will get a $75 ticket. I do not agree that we should get a ticket. It is way more dangerous riding on the road. I do not think it is safe, or fair. If you buy it, you can spend a lot of money, and waste it. So that is why I do not agree.

By Natalia Lopez

Is riding on the street better than on the sidewalk? In my opinion it is not, because there can still be problems in both. For example, if I am on the sidewalk I can crash into people and crash into a dog. But in the street, I may get run over by a car and get injured. I think that should stop. In Key Biscayne, that is happening and it affects people’s safety. It is better to go on the sidewalk. The other day I saw a girl in the park riding an electric bike with all safety equipment when a police officer gave her a ticket. And she was doing nothing wrong! I don’t agree with the new rule because we can get hurt (on the road) and the tickets are expensive.

By Isabella Mayer

Have you ever come across a person on an electric scooter or electric bike? Have you ever seen them in danger or getting a ticket? There are many laws you must follow to ride on one. You may or may not agree with them. I believe they are important because some people ride them too fast or without safety equipment like a helmet. Like, for example, I remember when an E-bike almost crashed into a woman with a baby. Luckily, they didn’t get hurt. What I am trying to say is that these laws are important.

By Daniela Garcia-Veiga

Electric bikes or scooters can be dangerous. If you have one, make sure to be safe and wear a helmet. These scooters can go pretty fast, and you may get run over. Some kids are riding these scooters without helmets and may be looking at their phone. For example, I remember when I saw three kids riding their e-bikes while on the phone and they all crashed together. Luckily, they were not hurt. They are dangerous.

By Rafaela Cassino

Do you want to get a ticket? You can get a ticket for many reasons, but there's a new reason for you to get a ticket. Now, in Key Biscayne, you can't use electric scooters in the park; only in the street. I don’t agree with this; to me, it is not fair. One ticket is $75. Now what is your opinion?

By Sofia Gil

E-vehicles have caused a lot of problems. I believe these e-scooters and e-bikes are not the best. You might ask, why? First, these vehicles can go up to 15 miles an hour. That’s like a car. Next, a lot of kids on these bikes and scooters do not stop at STOP signs or cross walks. That is why these vehicles are not the best idea for our community.

By Valentina Gil

E-bikes and e-scooters are horrible! They are terrible because you might crash or get hurt if you go fast. Another reason is, if you don't follow the traffic laws, you could get hit by a car. If I was a police officer, I would not give out tickets to people who walk their e-bikes and e-scooters, or to the people who wear a helmet. The last reason they are horrible is because you could get someone really hurt and people would be furious at you. And you can also get a ticket.

By Victoria Fronda

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have kids on the street on e-bikes and e-scooters? Well, that’s happening right here in Key Biscayne. Kids under 16 must wear a helmet; if you don’t wear a helmet you can get a ticket. The other night, when my dad was out walking, four kids on “Super 73’s” almost ran him over. Some people who have e-bikes and e-scooters speed. I think it's good that people are getting tickets because they learn a lesson.

