Lawmakers approve F.A.S.T. - FL’s new statewide testing system

From the FCAT to the FSA and other iterations, Florida’s statewide testing system has been a core part of a student’s education in public schools.

Now, the Florida House and Senate have laid the groundwork for the newest version — the Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (F.A.S.T.). That’s because the two chambers have approved legislation Wednesday that will transition from one statewide testing to a new one — for better or for worse.

From here, it will be up to Gov. Ron DeSantis to approve the legislation.

Bringing in a new testing system called progress monitoring assessments has been one of DeSantis’s priorities for the 2022 legislative session.

“We’re trying to make sure we streamline our testing, that we make it less stressful for our students,” Rep. Rene Plasencia, of Central Florida, said Wednesday. “This bill is the beginning of it.”

But already, some educators are concerned about whether the new assessment program will really reduce the time spent on testing and preparing the exams. In addition, it’s still not clear if there will be more tests or not for kids and teachers.

Currently, the state has a roster of statewide exams, called Florida Standards Assessments (FSA), covering reading and math in various grades, plus end-of-year exams required for graduation.

The bill, SB 1048, would phase out the FSA over the next couple academic years and implement a series of what’s called progress monitoring assessments. Wednesday, it passed the House 83-31 Wednesday.

If approved by DeSantis, the new progress-monitoring assessments would keep tabs on how a student progresses over a period of time and monitor the effectiveness of instruction.

There would be three exams throughout the school year, with “screening and progress monitoring administered at the beginning of the school year and the middle of the school year,” and then an “end-of-year comprehensive assessment of student progress administered in the spring of the school year.” according to the bill.

The proposed legislation is sponsored by State Sen. Manny Diaz, who represents part of Miami-Dade County. The House companion bill is sponsored by Plasencia.

Back in September, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a push to scrap Florida’s key state exams, claiming that a change to so-called “progress monitoring” would bring “less time for testing, which will mean more time for learning.”

