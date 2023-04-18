Local public schools to celebrate Fathers in Education Day with special activities, workshops, and webinar

The role of fathers in education is undeniable. Fathers in Education Day is on April 20, and Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) will be doing their part to stress its importance.

Extending the celebration into Fathers in Action & Advocacy Week from April 17-21, over 100 schools will be inviting fathers and male mentors to participate in activities with students.

Bringing fun events like Donuts with Dad and Dominos with Papi, M-DCPS looks to further their mission of encouraging older male figures in the lives of students to be more active in their academic careers.

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools is proud to partner with the South Florida Fatherhood Task Force led by Ms. Holly Zwerling,” said M-DCPS Superintendent Dr. Jose L. Dotres. "Her idea of inviting fathers and male role models to engage in the lives of their children through education has grown over the past 10 years to thousands of fathers serving as volunteers and forming Dads Clubs at our schools throughout the county. We know that a father’s presence plays a significant role in student achievement.”

A total of 25 workshops, organized by Fatherhood Task Force of South Florida, will be presented at M-DCPS schools around South Florida. Speakers will be focusing on topics like Early Literacy Matters, How to be an Engaged Father, and Fathers Becoming Leaders at Home and in the Community.

“We’re trying to change the narrative to help fathers understand why they are so important to a child’s education,” said Aillette Diaz, District Director of M-DCPS’s Office of Family and Community Engagement. “In essence their involvement will help with student attendance and achievement while building stronger bonds with their children.”

A webinar is also available for parents who wish to participate in the effort virtually. M-DCPS’ Parent Academy webinar, “Why father figures play a vital role in a child’s life,” will be offering 10am and 6pm Zoom sessions in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole from Tuesday, April 18 to Thursday, April 20. To see the full schedule for the webinar, click here.

