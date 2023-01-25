Lots of basketball on tap this week at MAST, plus an important discussion about the effects of drug abuse

MAST Academy students will be able to watch their boys basketball teams take on stiff competition this week, as well as donate to the GSA drive and hear advice about coping with the dangers of drugs and addiction.

Wednesday, January 25:

Meeting: There will be a Curriculum Council meeting from 3:10- 4:10 p.m.

Donations: GSA will be collecting donations for their drive throughout the day.

Thursday, January 26:

Gold Apple Award Presentation. MAST Academy is the 1st school in Florida to receive the Gold Apple Award from the Dept of Environmental Protection for sustainability, recognizing the work of the school’s Green Champions. 9:30 a.m. in the Auditorium.

Basketball: MAST’s boys JV basketball team will play Archbishop Coleman at 3:30 p.m.

Basketball: MAST’s boys Varsity basketball team will play Archbishop Coleman at 5 p.m.

Friday, January 27:

Donations: GSA will be collecting donations for their drive throughout the day.

Monday, January 30:

Student Articulation: There will be a meeting in the auditorium for all students; times will vary by grade level.

Donations: GSA will be collecting donations for their drive throughout the day.

Tuesday, January 31:

Basketball: MAST’s boys Varsity basketball team will play Archimedean Academy at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, February 1:

Discussion: There will be a round table discussion regarding understanding the effects of drugs and substance use at 3 p.m.

Basketball: MAST’S boys JV basketball team will play SLAM High School at 6 p.m.

Basketball: MAST’s boys Varsity basketball team will play SLAM High School at 7:30 p.m.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.

