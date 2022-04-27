M-DCPS adds four new Academies to its nationally recognized Career Academy Programs

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) announced the addition of four new Distinguished Academies to its established 39 Distinguished NAF career academies, making M-DCPS the national leader with 43 Distinguished NAF career academies.

NAF is a national network of education, business, and community leaders who work together to ensure high school students are college, career, and future ready by offering students access to industry-specific curricula, work-based learning experiences, and relationships with business professionals

The four new Miami-Dade academies being added are:

Coral Reef Senior High Academy of Health Science (AOHS) John A. Ferguson Senior High Academy of Education (AOEd) Miami Beach Senior High Academy of Information Technology (AOIT) Miami Sunset Senior High Academy of Engineering (AOE)

M-DCPS also increased its Model Academies from 23 to 30 – the most of any school district in the US. Model Academy have the highest level of commitment to the NAF career academy model.

