M-DCPS adds four new Academies to its nationally recognized Career Academy Programs

Miami-Dade County Public Schools (M-DCPS) announced the addition of four new Distinguished Academies to its established 39 Distinguished NAF career academies, making M-DCPS the national leader with 43 Distinguished NAF career academies.
NAF is a national network of education, business, and community leaders who work together to ensure high school students are college, career, and future ready by offering students access to industry-specific curricula, work-based learning experiences, and relationships with business professionals
The four new Miami-Dade academies being added are:
- Coral Reef Senior High Academy of Health Science (AOHS)
- John A. Ferguson Senior High Academy of Education (AOEd)
- Miami Beach Senior High Academy of Information Technology (AOIT)
- Miami Sunset Senior High Academy of Engineering (AOE)
M-DCPS also increased its Model Academies from 23 to 30 – the most of any school district in the US. Model Academy have the highest level of commitment to the NAF career academy model.
