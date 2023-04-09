M-DCPS to hold 9th annual business and industry conference for students

Miami-Dade County Public School NAF students will be able to hear from business, industry, and college leaders at an upcoming conference. A highly anticipated event, Miami-Dade County Public Schools will soon be holding their ninth annual MEGA NAF Student Industry Conference.

Superintendent Jose L. Dotres will be welcoming 1,800 students to the event on Tuesday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The conference will be held at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Miami Airport & Convention Center, located at 711 N.W. 72nd Avenue.

The conference will welcome a college & career fair, employers from various NAF themes, opportunities for eligible students to be interviewed for summer internships, and industry-related workshop sessions. Students and teachers from the Department of Career & Technical Education’s NAF Career Academies will be present, accompanied by other business partners.

Following an ongoing effort to give career academy students experiences within the realms of college, career, and life readiness, this year's theme will be “Developing Our Leaders and Innovators,” with the intention of promoting an “entrepreneurial” mindset.

The keynote speaker for the event is Jennifer Arbelaez, Service Line Director of Global Services Security at Akamai Technologies.

To register for the conference, or apply to be a presenter or exhibitor, click here.

For more information about the conference, contact the Department of Career and Technical Education at 305-693-3030.