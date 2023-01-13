Magnet application deadline is this Sunday January 15

Calling all students and parents/guardians! The deadline to apply for a Magnet program for the 2023-24 school year is this Sunday, January 15, 2023. To apply now, click here.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools has been consistent in receiving more National Magnet Merit Awards from Magnet Schools of America than any other school district. Apply today to learn in environments that incorporate innovative curricula and research-based teaching methods.

Students of all grade levels can apply and reap the benefits of over 370 Magnet program options, with specialized courses with unique thematic strands of study that focus on their interests, talents, and abilities. Some programs include STArts – Science Technology and the Arts Exploration and Innovation – Space and Oceanic Exploration, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence through Robotics, Investing (using Bloomberg stock exchange terminals), and Gaming Design).

Applications close at 11:59PM EST on January 15, 2023, and each student can apply to up to five schools. Students will be selected for each program through a random selection process, and decision letters will be sent out around March 15, 2023. Parents/Guardians must declare their program acceptance by the deadline date specified in the letters.

For more information, contact the Office of School Choice and Parental Options by phone at 305-995-1922 or visit the MDCPS Magnet Schools website here.

To visit the Miami-Dade County Public Schools website, click here.