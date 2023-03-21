MAST 2023 Graduation Schedule officially released

Graduation season is here, and so is the official graduation schedule for the Miami-Dade County Public Schools class of 2023.

The graduation ceremonies for 66 schools will be held between Tuesday, May 30 to Friday, June 2, and from Monday, June 5 to Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Coral Gables Senior High’s Class of 2023 will be one of the first to have their ceremony, holding it on Tuesday, May 30 at 9 a.m. The event will be held at a venue the senior high commonly uses — Watsco Center at University of Miami.

MAST Academy will also hold their ceremony in the first window of possible dates, with current senior makos set to graduate on Thursday, June 1. As they have done before, MAST will hold the celebration at the Adrienne Arsht Center Ziff Ballet Opera House at 3 p.m.

Coral Reef Senior High School, Design and Architecture Senior High School (DASH), and New World School of the Arts are among the schools graduating their 2023 classes between June 5 and 7.

To see the full schedule, click here.

