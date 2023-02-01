MAST Academy last week became the first Florida public high school to be awarded the Gold Apple from the state’s Department of Environmental Protection for their efforts to help the environment.

The January 26 ceremony featured proud words from MAST’s principal, Dr. Cadian Collman-Perez, who then introduced a few other speakers such as Dr. Jose L. Dotre, Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent, and Mari Tere Rojas, County School Board chairperson. Both commemorated MAST and the school’s Green Champions for their hard work and dedication.

The Gold Apple is the highest recognition in Florida’s Green School program.

Also present at the ceremony were Michelle Drucker, a MAST PTSA member who has led the Green Champions since 2016, and Pat Woodson, who is assuming Drucker’s leadership role. Then the Green Champions themselves also took to the stage to discuss their goals and game plans

“Our goal is to make MAST the first zero net energy and zero waste school in Florida through initiatives such as reducing waste, increasing recycling, and promoting green transportation,” said Mishka Cisneros, a Green Champions team member.

The Green Champions have worked toward this goal for several years. They started a cafeteria compost and food waste reduction program, participated in numerous cleanups, and promoted methods to reduce carbon footprint, among other things.

State schools have the opportunity to achieve different “Apple” levels through a four-tier designation system: green, bronze, silver and the Gold Apple, the highest designation.

“It feels good to have our efforts recognized and I hope that this achievement inspires other schools in Florida to begin working to save our environment,” said Lilliana Brown, a Green Champions member. “To have this spread outside of MAST is the ultimate goal.”

The Green Champions were acknowledged for making progress in each of the Gold Apple focus areas: communications, waste reduction, air quality, alternative transportation, gardens and energy efficiency.

“I was very excited but not surprised,” said Drucker. “We were an order of magnitude faster in our program than so many other schools.”

While MAST’s Green Champions have accomplished much, they do not plan on slowing down.

“Every step we have taken so far only pushes us to take many, many more,” Green Champions member Holly Thorpe said.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.