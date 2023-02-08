MAST preparing for Valentine’s Day, sports competition and EESAC meeting

There are always exciting things happening at . Here, we offer readers a look at some of the best things happening at the school this week. So, whether you are a student, parent of a student or a school alumni, here is where you can find out about upcoming activities.

Wednesday, February 8:

Donation: GSA will be collecting donations throughout the day.

Grams: The Yoga and Wellness club will be selling Valentine’s Day grams in front of the cafeteria throughout lunch.

Thursday, February 9:

Tennis: MAST’s tennis team will play Miami Springs at 3:15 pm.

Grams: The Yoga and Wellness club will be selling Valentine’s Day grams in front of the cafeteria throughout lunch.

Friday, February 10:

Tennis: MAST’s tennis team will play Riviera at 3:30 pm.

Water Polo: MAST’s water polo team will play Columbus at 5 p.m.

Grams: The Yoga and Wellness club will be selling Valentine’s Day grams in front of the cafeteria throughout lunch.

Monday, February 13:

Tennis: MAST’s tennis team plays Miami Central at 3:15 pm.

Grams: The Yoga and Wellness club will be selling Valentine’s day grams in front of the cafeteria throughout lunch.

Tuesday, February 14th:

Meeting: There will be a meeting of The Educational Excellence School Advisory Council (EESAC) after school at 3:10 pm.

Grams: The Yoga and Wellness club will be handing out Valentine’s Day grams to those who purchased them.

Wednesday, February 15th:

Fairchild: Fairchild’s STEM Million Orchid Project will be presented at the front of MAST at 8:00 am.

JROTC: JROTC will be conducting their pass and review at 10 a.m.

Emma Almanza is a rising senior at MAST Academy and an Islander News intern.

To read the last "This Week at MAST," click here.